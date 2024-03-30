Why was KL Rahul absent from toss during LSG vs PBKS clash? Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran reveals reason

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul didn't come out for the toss during the side's second match of the IPL 2024 season against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Instead, it was Nicholas Pooran who captained the LSG side; initially, there were concerns that Rahul had suffered another injury. However, as Pooran chose to bat after winning the toss in Lucknow, he alleviated those fears by confirming that Rahul would participate in the match – as an Impact Player. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul gestures to his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants(AP)

KL Rahul had made a return to action after nearly two months in the season opener against Rajasthan Royals last week. He also kept the wickets in the game, and Pooran confirmed that Rahul will play as an Impact Player as a precautionary measure.

“KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today,” Pooran said at the toss.

Rahul picked up a quadriceps injury after the first Test of the series against England earlier this year, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series. He underwent rehab at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was cleared fit before the IPL season.

The LSG captain played a crucial knock on his comeback match in the IPL against the Royals, smashing 58 off 44 deliveries. However, he didn't receive support from the other end as Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ayush Badoni were all dismissed in single-digit scores. The top-order debacle forced Rahul to play the anchor role before he was dismissed at the start of the 17th over in the 194-run chase.

The Super Giants eventually faced a 20-run defeat in the game.

PBKS eye second win

Both sides will look to gain momentum in the match on Saturday; while LSG are hunting for a maiden win this season, Punjab Kings faced a setback earlier this week with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had made a winning start in the league, defeating Delhi Capitals last week in their home match in Mullanpur.