 Why was KL Rahul absent from toss during LSG vs PBKS clash? Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran reveals reason | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Why was KL Rahul absent from toss during LSG vs PBKS clash? Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran reveals reason

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2024 07:19 PM IST

KL Rahul didn't appear for the toss during LSG's second match of the season against Punjab Kings on Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul didn't come out for the toss during the side's second match of the IPL 2024 season against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Instead, it was Nicholas Pooran who captained the LSG side; initially, there were concerns that Rahul had suffered another injury. However, as Pooran chose to bat after winning the toss in Lucknow, he alleviated those fears by confirming that Rahul would participate in the match – as an Impact Player.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul gestures to his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants(AP)
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul gestures to his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants(AP)

KL Rahul had made a return to action after nearly two months in the season opener against Rajasthan Royals last week. He also kept the wickets in the game, and Pooran confirmed that Rahul will play as an Impact Player as a precautionary measure.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Mitchell Starc told to bring back his 'hardest' delivery as Steve Smith sends crucial message after poor IPL 2024 start

“KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today,” Pooran said at the toss.

Rahul picked up a quadriceps injury after the first Test of the series against England earlier this year, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series. He underwent rehab at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was cleared fit before the IPL season.

The LSG captain played a crucial knock on his comeback match in the IPL against the Royals, smashing 58 off 44 deliveries. However, he didn't receive support from the other end as Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ayush Badoni were all dismissed in single-digit scores. The top-order debacle forced Rahul to play the anchor role before he was dismissed at the start of the 17th over in the 194-run chase.

The Super Giants eventually faced a 20-run defeat in the game.

PBKS eye second win

Both sides will look to gain momentum in the match on Saturday; while LSG are hunting for a maiden win this season, Punjab Kings faced a setback earlier this week with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had made a winning start in the league, defeating Delhi Capitals last week in their home match in Mullanpur.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Why was KL Rahul absent from toss during LSG vs PBKS clash? Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran reveals reason
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On