'Why wouldn't I want same opportunity?': Broad on how Anderson's long career has helped him develop desire to play on

Every time the England Cricket team gets ready for a series, questions are asked whether this would be James Anderson's final series. The 38-year-old veteran pacer continues to defy age and is still regarded as one of the best proponents of swing bowling. Recently, Anderson, at the age of 38, reached 600 Test wickets.

Anderson may miss a few games here and there but is still regarded as the primary bowler of the England unit team. In a recent interview, Anderson's fast bowling partner Stuart Broad explained how his long career made him believe he can also continue to play on for long.

Broad, 35, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, called it the 'sexy stages of his career'.

"It's nice to be able to share my experience. Peter Moores calls it the sexy stage of your career: you know what you're doing, you don't have too many bad days because if you bowl a bad ball you know why you've bowled a bad ball. You're also sharing all your information on how to be competitive, how to grab momentum, how to take a stride forward in a game," he said.

ALSO READ | In Hardik's absence, Shardul's childhood coach bats for his inclusion in IND XI

"I look at Jimmy aged 38. Three years ago I'd have thought no chance I'd get anywhere near that. Now I can sit here and think why not play and enjoy it? The ECB has looked after Jimmy really well in the last few years. Whenever he's had a niggle or an injury they've rehabbed him back and given him the chance to play more cricket. Why wouldn't I want the same opportunity? Keep enjoying it, keep learning and keep winning games for Notts and England," he added.

"But there's a difference between being rested and dropped. I feel as though I've had a career of being dropped and others have had a career of being rested. If I can finish my career with the games I miss being through being rested rather than dropped then I'll be a bit happier," he signed off.