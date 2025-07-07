Wiaan Mulder reveals why he didn't go after 400: 'Brian Lara is legend, he should keep that record'

South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder revealed why he didn't go after breaking Brian Lara's record of the highest individual score in Tests. The right-handed batter was on the cusp of making the milestone his own as he was batting on 367 not out at the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. However, he decided to declare the innings and have a crack at the hosts in the second session. Wiaan Mulder reveals why he didn't go after breaking Brian Lara's record of the highest individual score in Tests. (Zimbabwe Cricket)

Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Mulder said Brian Lara is a legend and deserves to keep that record. The 27-year-old South African all-rounder was batting like a dream, and it seemed like he would break the record within the first few minutes of the second session.

However, against the run of play, he decided to declare. This decision not to bat further polarised opinion on social media. The likes of Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi also reckoned that Mulder could have batted on and gone after the record.

Also Read: Wiaan Mulder sacrifices 400; declares South Africa innings despite being on cusp of breaking Brian Lara's world record

"First things first, I thought we got enough and we need to bowl. And secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let's be real. He got 401 or whatever it was against England. And for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I'd probably do the same thing. I know speaking to the head coach Shukri Conrad, he kind of said to me as well, like, listen, let the legends keep the really big scores," Mulder told SuperSport after stumps on Day 2.

"And you never know what's my fate or whatever you want to call it, what's destined for me. But I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," he added.

Mulder's knock included 49 fours and 4 sixes, as he batted at a strike rate of 109.88. He stayed at the crease for 334 balls. He decided to call time on South Africa's innings when the score read 625/6.

‘The feeling is pretty special’

Mulder also said that it feels really special to score this much and bat on for so long, helping his team take the driver's seat in the match. After his declaration, the Proteas bundled out the hosts for 170. The visitors then went in for the kill as they enforced the follow-on.

"Pretty special. To be honest, I have never even dreamt of getting a double hundred, let alone a triple hundred. Most importantly, it has put the team in a good position to win this Test. When I started playing for South Africa, I was nowhere near good enough. Have had the opportunity to learn from some great players," he said.

Mulder had also scored a century in the series opener against Zimbabwe. All eyes were on the Proteas all-rounder after he underwhelmed with the bat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

"Going to England really gave me a chance to understand what kind of batter I want to be and figure out my weaknesses. Lots of lessons from my time in England. There were so many thoughts like you have got enough," he said.

Mulder now holds the record for the highest score by a South African batter, having surpassed Hashim Amla's knock of 311 against England in 2012.

"When I went past Hash's score, I did not notice it at first but it was pretty special," said Mulder.

At stumps on Day 2, Zimbabwe's score read 51/1 in the second innings with the hosts still trailing by 405 runs.