'Will be concerned going into T20 World Cup with Chahal as lead spinner': Former opener suggests India look at youngster

India's recent failures in the bowling department has opened up a number of questions for captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to deal with going into the T20 World Cup. While Jasprit Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the first match of India's ongoing T20I series against Australia due to injury, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, otherwise dependable performers for much of the last one year, have faltered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal was expensive throughout the 2022 Asia Cup and conceded 42 runs in just 3.2 overs for one wicket during the 1st T20I against Australia, in which India failed to defend a target of 209. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has said that the team may have to consider not taking Chahal to Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup as their lead spinner.

Also read: 'I don't think you can even compare them. Stokes is way ahead': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt verdict on Hardik Pandya

“I have seen that when the conditions are against him, he doesn't seem to have a lot of variety,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo. “I will be concerned going into that World Cup with Yuzvendra Chahal as my main spinner. I will be looking at Ravi Bishnoi, he gives you something different.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bishnoi played just one game in the Asia Cup - the thrilling Super 4 match against Pakistan which India lost by five wickets. Bishnoi took the all-important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and ended the match with the best economy among the Indian bowlers. Jaffer said that India can even consider bringing back Kuldeep Yadav. “Even that one game that he played against Pakistan, I thought he bowled some difficult overs. There is (Ravichandran) Ashwin of course, we know what to expect from him and Chahal. But I will be keen to have a look at Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav. If Chahal is bowling like that, I will be worried.”

Jaffer also said that while Harshal Patel is understandably rusty as he is coming out of an injury, Bhuvneshwar's form is a matter of worry. “I'll be very concerned. Bhuvi hasn't been at his best. We know he is very good at the start of the innings but the way he has bowled in the death is a huge concern. You can sympathise with Harshal Patel, he is just coming out of an injury. It shows how dependent India are on Bumrah to bowl well up front and then again in the death,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON