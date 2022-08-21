'Will be unfair if they don't get a game': Uthappa wants VVS Laxman, KL Rahul to make 2 changes in India XI for 3rd ODI

With India aiming for a cleansweep in the ongoing three-match ODI series vs Zimbabwe, Robin Uthappa feels that VVS Laxman and KL Rahul should make changes to their batting order for the third ODI in Harare. Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who haven't been given a chance in the series yet, received backing from the wicketkeeper to get a chance in the final ODI.

While conversing on Sony Sports Network, the 37-year-old said, "As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form."

Meanwhile, he also felt that Deepak Chahar would be back into the playing XI for the third ODI and Shardul Thakur would remain in the side. "Definitely, I think Chahar will come back into the frame, I think Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul would play, I think. They have anyway decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh".

Shardul didn't feature in the first ODI, but was included in the second ODI and took three wickets as India won by five wickets. Meanwhile, Chahar played in the first ODI and took three wickets, and was named Player of the Match. He was rested for the second ODI. The third and final ODI is scheduled to take place on Monday, and will begin from 12:45 PM IST.

