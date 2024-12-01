Menu Explore
'Will definitely go into the WTC final if...': Harbhajan Singh's bold call for Rohit Sharma and co

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh feels Team India will definitely progress to the WTC final if they beat Australia in Adelaide.

Not many gave India a chance to beat Australia in the first Test in Perth, but Jasprit Bumrah and Co did the unthinkable by stunning the hosts by 295 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. The visitors did not get bogged down by the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, as the entire unit put up a spirited display. India needs to win the series by a 4-0 margin if they want to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final without depending on other results.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a group picture with India squad. (Anthony Albanese - X)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a group picture with India squad. (Anthony Albanese - X)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that India will definitely go into the WTC final if they end up winning the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, slated to begin on December 6.

"If they win another game, I think India will definitely go into the WTC (final) but it's not important to reach there, it's important to win we will reach there," Harbhajan Singh told news agency PTI.

After India lost 0-3 against New Zealand at home, not many gave them a chance of beating Australia. But the story Down Under is now turning out to be different.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the stand-in captain in the first Test, led from the front, as he took eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul. His effort in the first innings helped instill belief once again after India had gotten bundled out for 150.

'Bumrah is an amazing player'

Speaking about Bumrah, Harbhajan said, "Bumrah is an amazing player, and of course, he has got a great mindset. I have been a huge supporter of Bumrah from Day One and he has got that very calm kind of personality."

“He knows his game and he is one of those guys who is a very likable person in the dressing room. He commands a lot of respect in the dressing room so when such a person leads you from the front, the team obviously follows,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh also had high praise for 'quality player' KL Rahul. The right-handed batter was under severe pressure coming into the series against Australia and it is fair to say that he played as an opener after Rohit Sharma's absence.

“KL Rahul… we talk so much about him, that KL is not making runs, this is not happening for him or that is not happening but in the end, you see, if you give a (long) run to a player — he is a quality player, KL Rahul — and I am so happy for him," said Harbhajan.

“Now Rohit (Sharma) and Shubman (Gill) will be back so the team will become even stronger. It's so good to see Team India the way they have played and I hope they will continue the way they have been playing and go on to win a series there,” he added.

Follow Us On