How South Africa’s win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test makes India and Australia’s road to WTC final more daunting
World Test Championship final scenarios: South Africa's win in 1st Test against Sri Lanka has made India's prospects more daunting.
The road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final is getting more competitive with each passing day. With South Africa's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test by 233 runs at Kingsmead, Durban, it is time to bring the permutations and combinations into the mix. With this Proteas victory, India and Australia's road to Lord's Cricket Ground in 2025, has gotten more daunting and both teams need to hit the ground running in the remaining four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
As a result of this emphatic 233-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, South Africa has further strengthened their chances of reaching the WTC final for the very first time. The side is now placed at the second spot in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 59.25.
South Africa will next play Pakistan at home in a two-Test series and if the Proteas are to win their remaining three Tests, they would be in a comfortable position to make it to the final.
As a result of this loss, Sri Lanka has now slipped to the fifth spot from the third position.
Coming back to India's chances of making it to the WTC final, Rohit Sharma and Co cannot afford any more slip-ups. The side needs to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 4-0 or 5-0 margin to make it to the WTC final without depending on other results.
India's current PCT currently stands at 61.11 and they are at the top spot in the standings. Australia's PCT fell down below 60 after the side faced a 295-run loss against India in the Perth Test.
If India fails to win 4-0, then Rohit Sharma and co would have to depend on other results going their way, in order to make the WTC final.
Australia's fate also hangs in the balance
Before India's three-Test series defeat to New Zealand, pundits believed that it would be a repeat of the 2023 WTC final between India and Australia. However, as of now, it is unlikely that this eventually happen.
If India is to win 4-0 or 5-0, Australia can pretty well say goodbye to the WTC final. Pat Cummins and co need to stage a turnaround in the series if they have to make it to the final which be played in June 2025 at the home of cricket, Lord's.
As a result of Proteas' win against Sri Lanka, Australia has now slipped to the third position in the WTC standings.
After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will also be playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka next year.
New Zealand's chances of making it to the WTC final also seem grim despite beating India 3-0. The Kiwis are staring down the barrel in the first Test against England and a defeat might just knock them out of the race.
Updated WTC standings
India (PCT 61.11)
South Africa (PCT 59.25)
Australia (PCT 57.69)
New Zealand (PCT 54.55)
Sri Lanka (PCT 50.00)
England (PCT 40.79)
Pakistan (PCT 33.33)
West Indies (PCT 26.67)
Bangladesh (PCT 25.00)