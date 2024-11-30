India, Prime Minister's XI to play one-day match after Day 1 washout: Updated day-two session timings

India's day-night Test preparation ahead of the Adelaide Test against Australia has not been ideal as Day 1 of the practice game against Prime Minister's XI got abandoned due to rain on Friday. Both teams have now decided to play a one-day match at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Sunday. However, with inclement weather still around, only time will tell whether Rohit Sharma and Co manage to get some game time behind them, ahead of the crucial second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's Rohit Sharma looks on from the pavilion. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had missed the opening Test in Perth, and the management were hoping to get the duo some match practice before the Adelaide Test, which is slated to begin on Friday, December 6.

India captain Rohit had missed the opening Test after welcoming his second child, a baby boy, with wife Ritika Sajdeh. On the other hand, Gill missed the match after injuring his left thumb during a match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth.

Gill had his first practice session in Canberra on Thursday after returning from his injury.

"For the first couple of days, I was quite low, a bit disappointed. It was my first day (training) and I just wanted to get a feel to see how the injury is reacting, if there was any jarring or soreness," Gill told BCCI.TV.

"It actually went much better than I expected and I'm very happy with that," he added.

India, Prime Minister's XI day-two session times

India and Prime Minister's XI will now be playing a one-day match on Sunday, ensuring that the visitors manage to practice both aspects (batting and bowling) with the pink ball.

Here are the session times:

First innings: 9:20 AM to 12:40 PM IST

Innings break: 12:40 PM to 1:10 PM IST

Second innings: 1:10 PM to 4:40 PM IST

It is important to mention that India has played just four pink-ball Tests, with their last one coming in March 2022 against Sri Lanka.

Squads:

Prime Minister's XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.