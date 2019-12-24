e-paper
Home / Cricket / Wisden releases ODI team of the decade, three Indians make it, one surprising inclusion

Wisden releases ODI team of the decade, three Indians make it, one surprising inclusion

As the decade draws to a close, Wisden has released its ODI team of the decade. It has the usual suspects, the players who have owned the format and made it their own over the past 10 years.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli has been the best batsman this decade(Getty Images)
         

As the decade draws to a close, Wisden has released its ODI team of the decade. It has the usual suspects, the players who have owned the format and made it their own over the past 10 years. These have been match-winners and indispensable member of their respective sides.

Opening the batting are Rohit Sharma and David Warner. They will then be followed by Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been the batsman of the decade in this format.

At number 4 is South Africa’s AB de Villiers who has the pedigree to change matches in a matter of overs. And then, he will be followed by one of the most destructive batsmen England has ever produced in ODIs in Jos Buttler, who is also a World Cup winner. This one is slightly surprising considering Buttler has come to his own in only the last three years, but he has the ability to change the complexion of a match.

MS Dhoni will saunter out next and he will also don the gloves and do his magic behind the stumps. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and he will render balance to the side. Shakib has been a match-winner for Bangladesh across all the three formats and he showed his prolificness at the World Cup this year.

The Bowling attack

Lasith Malinga, the maverick from Sri Lanka, will be one of the seamers and no one can quite argue with this selection.

Mitchell Starc, who has always been a threat with the white ball will be another potent force. Also, there will Trent Boult and Dale Steyn and all of a sudden, we are looking at a rampant pace attack.

Wisden ODI team of the year:

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Shakib al Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news