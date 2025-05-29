'With all that has happened with Virat Kohli…': Former CSK veteran says there's no way RCB are not winning IPL 2025

It has taken a lot of effort to get here, but the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand two steps away from what's been expected of them for years – to win the IPL. It's been 18 long years, but the Red and Gold have been unable to go the distance. Their best show came in 2016, when led by Virat Kohli's staggering tally of 973 runs, RCB reached the final, only to go down to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs. They have finished with the wooden spoon but have also made the Playoffs on a few occasions since, but a trophy finish has eluded RCB. Virat Kohli to be Player of the Match in IPL final?(Reuters)

Will the wait finally end this time? Shane Watson's answer is a definite YES. In fact, the former Chennai Super Kings IPL-winning all-rounder predicts Kohli to be the Player of the Match, as he placed his bets on one of his former franchises to lift the coveted IPL for the first time in 18 years.

"The winner of IPL 2025, and I’ve been thinking long and hard about it, is RCB. And the Man of the Match for me is Virat Kohli, the great man. And here's the reason why. I just get a feeling that this is the time for RCB. They have had a few blips in the back end of the tournament, but with Josh Hazlewood coming back for the Playoffs, I get a feeling this is the year," Watson said on his X handle.

What makes Shane Watson believe in RCB?

Watson reckons the stars are aligning for RCB to finally enjoy their moment under the sun. Last year, the RCB women ended the franchise's trophy cabinet by landing the Women's Premier League title, and although the boys fell short, losing the Eliminator to the Rajasthan Royals, this is one of their best seasons ever. And for multiple reasons to.

A. Kohli has dominated the batting charts again, having pummelled 602 runs, including eight half-centuries. B. RCB have won all their away matches this season, making them the first team ever to do so. And C. The return of Josh Hazlewood makes them an even more threatening bowling unit. Given the way things are shaping up, Watson affirms there's no way RCB are not winning the IPL this year.

"With everything that's happened with Virat Kohli, announcing his retirement from Test cricket – amazing Test career that he had – I just think things are coming back up together. They are going to have to because Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are going to be so hard to beat. I just feel MI are going to be the team RCB are going to have to play incredibly well against. They haven't got any weaknesses at all. Still, I think it’s going to be RCB's time. No. 18… we all know what that means. I think Kohli is going to be the man to finally get RCB to win their first IPL trophy," added Watson.