With announcement of ICC ODI World Cup schedule, have Pakistan officially confirmed travel to India?

On Tuesday, at an event in Mumbai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated to played between October 5 and November 19. With event to be staged across 10 venues in India, the 2023 edition is set to be the biggest ever 50-over World Cup. The tournament will begin and end at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with semifinals in Mumbai and Kolkata on on November 15 and 16.

Have Pakistan officially agreed to travel to India for ODI World Cup?

The much-anticipated World Cup schedule was announced with 100 days left for the tournament, but the cynosure of the announcement pertained to one team - Pakistan. For long have there been discussion on whether the Babar Azam-led side will travel to India for the World Cup, especially after the war of words that began between the two nations since October last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed that India would not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Initially there were boycott calls made by PCB and veterans from Pakistan cricket after BCCI revealed that they would want the venue for Asia Cup to be changed before it shifted to talk around Hybrid Model wherein two countries would be involved in hosting the event making it simpler India and Pakistan to participate in Asia Cup and World Cup.

The Hybrid Model was later accepted for the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka being the second host, but not for the ODI World Cup, which left the question mark over Pakistan's participation. But with ICC announcing the World Cup schedule on Tuesday where Pakistan was part of the list, it should have ended all talks around Babar Azam and Co. arriving in India. But ICC and BCCI still awaits an official confirmation from Pakistan.

Due to political tensions between the two neighbouring countries, Pakistan have not toured India since the 2016 T20 World Cup. The last update world cricket received from Pakistan was that the foreign ministry is still evaluating the matter and PCB will be made aware of the final decision soon.

"The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC)," PCB communications director Sami Ul Hasan said. "This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback."

With 2023 being an election year in Pakistan, the official announcement from the government will be delayed. It is most likely that the decision will be taken when the new government takes charge and the announcement will be made closer to the date of departure just like it happened for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

