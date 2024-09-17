With balanced side, Bangladesh dare to dream

Kolkata: Bat big to begin fantasising about beating India in India but those who have been there know it’s impossible without high quality bowling. Only seven times in 67 Tests in the last 15 years have India lost at home and barring the innings defeat to South Africa at Nagpur in 2010, all have been fashioned primarily by skilled bowling. It’s the kind of statistic that once learnt, can’t be unlearnt. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during a practice session ahead of the first Test against India, in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Yet Bangladesh have reason to be quietly confident, having just beaten Pakistan in Pakistan thanks to some valiant batting performances but more significantly, well-coordinated bowling efforts in both Tests.

“Our spin and pace are in a good frame. But still if you compare the teams, I feel our pacers are relatively less experienced compared to them,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain had said before the team left for India. “Spin wise we are close to them but experience wise I would keep them ahead. But our spinners can bowl in any condition and I can say this much that all the players, whether pacers, spinners or batters, whoever will play, every player will give a hundred percent. The difference can be made when we play as a team.”

Hossain’s words hit a cautious note but there is no doubt that this might be the most skilled bowling side Bangladesh have brought on tour of India. In 21-year old Nahid Rana, Bangladesh have discovered a tearaway pacer who can be used in short but effective spells, as Pakistan had found out in the second Test when he had scalped three wickets in three overs. Proving to be a perfect foil to him is Hasan Mahmud, who can seam the ball on abrasive pitches and was a menace to Pakistan by giving early breakthroughs.

More threatening, however, looks the pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, ticking the tried and tested slow left arm-off spin combination that has done so well against India in the recent past.

“Shakib has always played a huge part in Bangladesh cricket, and he always gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want, thanks to his all-round abilities,” said Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Tuesday. “His adaptability and experience add to it. He is coming off a county stint and is in good shape.”

Shakib is a star but Bangladesh now have genuine reason to believe Miraz has the credentials to stand out on his own. The tour of Pakistan was extremely helpful to that effect, with Miraz being the Player of the Series after taking ten wickets and scoring two resolute fifties that had pulled Bangladesh out of dire trouble.

“Miraz has been the most-improved Bangladesh cricketer in the last 5-6 years and is ready to take over whenever Shakib moves out. He has been batting well, and his bowling has always been his number one strength, while he has also been great on the field lately,” said Hathurusinghe.

“This is probably the most (well) rounded team produced by Bangladesh. We have covered a lot of bases and have got a lot of fast bowlers. We also have an experienced spin attack, besides also having a great depth in our batting. Also, two of our spinners are genuine batters with Test hundreds. It all gives a great balance to our side, along with confidence.”