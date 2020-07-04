With capacity of 75,000, Jaipur to get world’s 3rd largest cricket stadium

cricket

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:48 IST

One of the world’s largest cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000 and costing a whopping Rs350 crore will soon come up on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) secretary Mahendra Sharma said the stadium will be spread over 100 acres. He said the land has been finalised in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. He said construction is expected to begin in the next four months.

He said this will be the third largest stadium after the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne cricket stadium, Motera has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh while the Melbourne stadium can host 1.02 lakh people.

Sharma said apart from cricket, the stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for 4000 vehicles.

Also Read | Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More

The stadium will have two practice grounds which can be used for Ranji matches. There will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250.

Regarding the financing, Sharma said BCCI owes Rs90 crore to RCA while the association will seek a grant of Rs100 crore from BCCI. Rs 100 crore will be taken as loan and Rs60 crore will be amassed by selling corporate boxes in the stadium.

The stadium is proposed to be built in two phases. In the first phase, seating capacity of 45,000 spectators will be built and in the second phase, another 75,000 seats will be added. The stadium will be built within two years of construction being starte3d, said Sharma.

Also Read | ‘Who scores triple-centuries at school’: Waqar Younis recalls first memory of Sachin Tendulkar

Mehta and associates LLP and Delhi based sports design consultancy firm GRAS, which will build the stadium, have given a presentation of the stadium design to RCA chief patron CP Joshi and RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.

The proposal for construction of the stadium was approved unanimously at a meeting of the RCA executive committee that was held under aegis of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.

The meeting also approved holding of domestic cricket tournaments in Rajasthan, setting-up a selection committee for senior and junior (men and women) categories, and appointment of coaches and sports staff for teams of different categories.