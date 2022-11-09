‘With his pace, Virat might get LBW or bowled’: AUS legend's message to Jos Buttler ‘bowl all his four overs to Kohli'

After finishing the Super 12 stage with a bang, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to carry forward the momentum as the T20 World Cup enters its business end. The unit, who finished top of the Group 2 table after the Super 12 stage, will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the semifinal on Thursday. India have been clinical on both fronts and the management will hope for a similar show from their boys.

Virat Kohli has been leading India's charge with the bat and is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament. The former India captain has found great support from Suryakumar Yadav, who has been equally potent. Kohli has so far accumulated 246 from five matches, while Suryakumar has fetched 225 from the same number of matches but at a better strike-rate, which almost touches 200.

The duo will once again hold the key for India in the semifinal against England and ahead of the blockbuster clash Australia legend Brad Hogg has shared some words of advice for England skipper Buttler. Considering the supreme form Kohli and Suryakumar have been in, the ex-cricketer named England pacer Mark Wood, who he feels should bowl his complete quota against the pair. Hogg also explained how Wood can use the dimensions of Adelaide Oval to trap Kohli LBW.

"England have got to have Wood bowling all four of his overs to Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. When he is bowling to Kohli, he needs to try and have a gap very square on the shorter side and try to get him to play squarer rather than playing in the V.

"With his extra pace, the Adelaide pitch just skids a little more than the other surfaces. You might be able to get Kohli LBW or bowled when he is playing square," the ex-cricketer noted in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

If we look at Wood, the pacer started the tournament with a spell, where he bowled his entire quota over 140 kmph. He then clocked 154.74kph against New Zealand, which currently stands as the fastest delivery of the tournament so far.

However, as per reports Wood is England's latest causality after Dawid Malan, and his participation for the knockout tie remains uncertain. He also withdrew from a training session in Adelaide on Wednesday.

