'They've 60-65 percent chance': Shahid Afridi makes bold prediction for bumper India vs England semifinal

The stage is all set for the T20 World Cup semifinals, where Pakistan will lock horns with previous edition's runners-up New Zealand, and it will be followed by India taking on England, which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

Pakistan made a dramatic entry to the final four stage, as Netherlands eked out a clinical 13-run win over South Africa, assisting Babar Azam and his boys to progress further in the tournament. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished top of the Group 1 points table, and were joined by England, who defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to finish second in their pool.

Team India, who were placed in the same group as Pakistan, emerged as the leaders from their pool. The Rohit Sharma-led unit have so far enjoyed a superb campaign at the World Cup, winning four of the five matches they have played.

Ahead of the bumper semifinal clashes, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi made a huge prediction on India's fortune at the knockout stage. Picking his favourite for the India vs England tie, the ex-cricketer during an interaction on Pakistan's SAMAA TV noted: “Both the teams are equally balanced and performed well at the tournament. Even their past performances have been good. But in my opinion, I'll keep England 60-65 percent above India,” .

Explaining his choice, Afridi added: “I feel their combination is extremely good if we pick batting or bowling, even the spinners.”

However, highlighting the pressure in big match situation, Afridi stated that even though he picked England the outcome will completely depend on how the teams' execute their plans. “However, it's a big match and the team which will make less mistakes, and the team where are all the eleven players will put 100 percent effort will win,” he said.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav have been enjoying good touch and the management will hope them to continue their fine run. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer, while Suryakumar has helped the Men In Blue pile challenging totals with his brisk scoring.

Rahul, on the other hand, struggled in the initial matches but has found his lost mojo right when it mattered the most. The star opener slammed consecutive half-centuries in the previous two outings.

The pace department comprising Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been equally potent, both with the new ball and at the death overs.

For England all eyes will be on Dawid Malan, who's availability for the semifinal clash is still uncertain. Meanwhile, pacer Mark Wood has emerged as the latest causality in the England camp. As per a report in Sky Sports, the bowler didn't take part in optional practice in Adelaide.

