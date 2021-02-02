IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: ‘It has to be 3-0 to India or maybe 3-1,' Gautam Gambhir predicts outcome of Test series
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
cricket

India vs England: ‘It has to be 3-0 to India or maybe 3-1,' Gautam Gambhir predicts outcome of Test series

India vs England: So how does Gautam Gambhir see the series playing out? The former India batsman says that he expects India to dominate the series.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 AM IST

India will look to continue the momentum they gained from the successful Test series in Australia when they take on England in the upcoming four-match Test series. Team India defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series and grabbed the first spot in the World Test Championship with the win. England, who come into the tour after drubbing Sri Lanka, also seem to be in a good vein of form.

It will be interesting to see how India responds after the highs of the Australia tour. Virat Kohli returns to the team after his paternity leave with Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin also recovering from their respective injuries. So how does Gautam Gambhir see the series playing out? Gambhir says that he expects India to dominate the series.

“It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I’m only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view. I don’t see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they’ve got,” Gambhir said on the Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

Gambhir also maintained that it is important for cricketers to win matfor their country rather than personal achievements.

“As any cricketer would say, it’s not about hundreds, it’s about the runs you can score to help your team win is very important. And yes, it clearly doesn’t matter if Virat hasn’t batted in Australia, obviously, he would love to, but the most important thing is that he has to look forward to is the England series and he knows that how important the England series is if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship final.”

“This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root. Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you have to face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, Ravichandran Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different beast and a completely different ball game.”

The first Test between India and England will take place on February 5th at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session in Chennai.(Twitter/BCCI)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session in Chennai.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
READ FULL STORY
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
cricket

‘3-0 to India or maybe 3-1’: Gambhir predicts outcome of Test series vs England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 AM IST
India vs England: So how does Gautam Gambhir see the series playing out? The former India batsman says that he expects India to dominate the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root.(PTI)
England captain Joe Root.(PTI)
cricket

Joe Root backs his team for becoming 'more consistent' away from home

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:16 AM IST
In a conversation with The Hindu, Root admitted that his team has struggled to bowl the opponents in the past but now they are way better in foreign conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill bats during play.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill bats during play.(AP)
cricket

'He can face trouble,' Hogg identifies one chink in Gill's armour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST
So impressive was Gill in the Tests series that India had to slot in fellow opening batsman Mayank Agarwal at No. 5 in the fourth Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant reacts after getting out. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant reacts after getting out. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He can give you heart-attacks, but also take your breath away'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Pant's turnaround is one of the most remarkable ones witnessed in history of Indian cricket and Sridhar reckons what makes him such a dangerous batsman is fearlessness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session in Chennai.(Twitter/BCCI)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session in Chennai.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach (L) and Ashley Giles. (Getty Images)
Jack Leach (L) and Ashley Giles. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It's something we can use': Leach on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:17 PM IST
  • Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
cricket

Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team brilliantly in the absence of Virat Kohli, has admitted that Dravid’s role was ‘massive’ in India’s win Down Under.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant bats on Day 5 on the Sydney Test. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant bats on Day 5 on the Sydney Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That was more heart-breaking than missing a 100': Pant on SCG dismissal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE PROVIDED BY SRI LANKA CRICKET ON FRIDAY, JAN. 15, 2021** Galle: England captain Joe Root raises his bat after scoring 100 runs during the first test match between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2021_000255A)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE PROVIDED BY SRI LANKA CRICKET ON FRIDAY, JAN. 15, 2021** Galle: England captain Joe Root raises his bat after scoring 100 runs during the first test match between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2021_000255A)(PTI)
cricket

‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Root reveals England’s game plan

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Ahead of the first Test, the England captain spoke about how his team prepares to face a side which has recently defeated Australia in their own backyard and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli is the leader of the Test team and it will continue to grow under his captaincy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Jack Leach(HT Archive)
File photo of Jack Leach(HT Archive)
cricket

From Panesar to negative line: Jack Leach sees lessons in a past India show

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Leach and Bess can look back on a past high. The last time an England left-arm bowler and off-spinner teamed up in India, they helped notch up a famous series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh seem to be enjoying playing golf. (Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh seem to be enjoying playing golf. (Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh go golfing together, picture goes viral

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • The two former cricketers were all smiles as Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture with Yuvraj Singh in a golf course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England will lock horns with India in the first on Friday in Chennai(Twitter)
England will lock horns with India in the first on Friday in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:52 PM IST
In an interview, former England spinner Graeme Swann mentioned how Joe Root's field placement against spinners in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP