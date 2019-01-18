‘Within rules’ - MCC passes verdict on David Warner’s right-handed batting in BPL

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed that Australian cricketer David Warners’ change of stance from left-hand to right-hand batting during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash is within the cricketing laws.

“MCC has reviewed the footage of David Warner switching to batting right-handed in the Bangladesh Premier League match and feels that his actions were within the Laws of Cricket,” the MCC, the custodians of the Laws of the game, told ESPNcricinfo.

“The laws do not state that a batsman can bat only in one way and, from the footage seen, it seems clear that Warner made it obvious that he was changing to batting right-handed. The bowler, Chris Gayle, altered the field accordingly and everyone seemed to know what was happening,” they added.

Warner batted in right-hand stance to smash West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle for 14 runs off three balls in a BPL match between his side Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders on Wednesday.

The Australian was struggling on the pitch during the 19th over of the innings following which he changed his stance. The trick worked for the batsman as he hit back to back boundaries to Gayle in the over.

Meanwhile, Warner is all set to cut short his BPL stint due to an elbow injury and will return to Australia on January 21 to have his injury assessed. Before departing home, Warner will play two matches for Sixers which are scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 13:24 IST