'Without a doubt': Former batting coach feels India pacer a sure-shot pick for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup might be a few months away but India already seem to be in a hurry finalizing the squad that will represent in the World Cup. Prior to the England T20Is, batting coach Vikram Rathour had pointed out how by the end of the series, the management would he a blueprint of the final squad that will play the T20 WC. However, with the IPL and a few more T20I matches left between now and then, things could well and truly change.

The Indian team looks one of the strongest on paper, boasting big-hitting batsmen and game-altering bowlers. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are expected to be automatic picks, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to be picked to lead the fast-bowling department as well, provided the latter is fit. However, the toss up will remain for the third fast-bowling option, a position for which Bhuvneshwar Kumar has produced a strong case.

Sanjay Bangar, the former India batting coach, feels the fast bowler has already sealed his place in the XI, provided he can keep his form and fitness intact. "Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form... because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on form. There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup," Bangar said on The Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

After spending more than a year recovering from injuries, Bhuvneshwar finally played his first international match for India during the first England T20I. In the decider, he bowled a terrific spell up first, eventually finishing with 2/15 from four overs and playing a crucial part in India's win. Later, on Tuesday, in the first ODI, Bhuvneshwar dazzled with the ball picking up 2/30 from nine over.

Although, with the IPL 2021 lined up, Bangar feels there are plenty of positions that are up for grabs as far as selecting India's T20 World Cup squad is concerned. "In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account on how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still a lot of spots that are up for grabs," he said.

"Players who were been sidelined have still have a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet."