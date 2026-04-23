Wolvaardt's 115 off 53 headlines SA's historic third-highest T20I chase; clinches series after dominant win over India

South Africa Women chased down a massive target of 193 with remarkable ease, finishing the match in just 16.3 overs to secure a 9-wicket victory against India in the third T20I to claim the series with 2 games to go. South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt appears to be in the form of her life. (HT_PRINT)

Proteas showed one heck of a dominant batting display. It is their highest successful chase in the format and the third-highest overall in women's T20Is.

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The innings was defined by a masterclass from captain Laura Wolvaardt, who played an outstanding knock of 115 runs from just 53 balls, registering her highest score in T20I cricket.

Wolvaardt was dropped by Smriti Mandhana on 31 in the fourth over, and the South African skipper made India pay for it. Her innings included 14 boundaries and 5 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 216.98.

Wolvaardt anchored a massive 183-run opening partnership with Sune Luus, who remained unbeaten on 64 off 42 balls. The Indian bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs or contain the run rate, with the team conceding 12 extras.

Shreyanka Patil managed the only wicket of the innings, dismissing Wolvaardt in the 16th over. South Africa reached 193/1, completing a dominant performance at The Wanderers.

Harmanpreet and Shafali efforts go in vain! Earlier, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma led from the front with commanding half-centuries as the Indian team produced a much-improved batting performance to post a strong 192/4 in the third Women's T20I in Johannesburg.

Shafali maintained her rich vein of form with a second consecutive fifty, providing an aggressive start at the top, while Harmanpreet anchored the innings with her first half-century of the series after modest returns in the opening two matches, both of which India lost to fall 0-2 behind.

The skipper's fluent 66 off just 38 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes, ensured India built sustained momentum through the middle overs, combining power with smart strike rotation to set up a challenging total.