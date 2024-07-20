Women’s Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Malaysia: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Sri Lanka will head into the contest and the 2024 Women's Asia Cup tournament as favourites, having recently won the WT20 Qualifier final against Scotland in Abu Dhabi. Malaysia, on the other hand, made the ACC Premier Cup final earlier this year, before losing to champions UAE. Women’s Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Malaysia: Fantasy XI Prediction

LAST 5 MATCHES

SRI LANKA WOMEN: WWWLL

MALAYSIA WOMEN: WWWWL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SRI LANKA WOMEN AND MALAYSIA WOMEN

SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana

Wicketkeeper: Hasini Perera

Bowlers: Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani

MALAYSIA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Dhanusri Muhunan

Allrounders: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Amalin Sorfina Suabika Manivannan

Wicketkeeper: Aina Najwa

Bowlers: Aisya Eleesa

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

1.Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is not just the captain, but also the most experienced player in the line-up, who can also bowl a few overs if need be. In her last 10 matches, Athapaththu has scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44, and picked 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.

CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU IN WT20Is

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 132 3022 23.60 108.23 10/2

2. Inoshi Priyadharshani

Inoshi Priyadharshani, a wicket-taking bowler, who plays a pivotal role in the T20 format for Sri Lanka. In her last eight appearances for the team, she snared 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.53.

INOSHI PRIYADHARSHANI IN WT20Is

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 25 30 15.6 5.68 14.83

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. Vishmi Gunaratne

Sri Lankan opener Vishmi Gunaratne would be expected to give the team the much-needed early momentum in the powerplay. In her last 10 matches, she smashed 251 runs at a strike rate of just 102.86.

2. Harshitha Samarawickrama

One of the experienced batters in the Sri Lanka top order after having played more than 50 T20Is with 1172 runs in the format. Harshitha Samarawickrama will be a key player in Sri Lanka’s campaign at the Asia Cup.

Statistical Performance (Malaysia)

1. Elsa Hunter

The top-order batter has been in impressive form for Malaysia, with Elsa Hunter amassing 182 runs in her last six appearances for the team, at an average of 36.4 and a strike rate of 116.66.

ELSA HUNTER IN WT20IS

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 38 668 28.03 80.30 3/0

2. Mahirah Izzati Ismail

Mahirah Izzati Ismail has been Malaysia's key player in the T20I format with her all-round abilities. In the last nine games for the country, she picked 15 wickets at an economy of just over four runs.

MAHIRAH IZZATI ISMAIL IN WT20IS

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 40 46 17.8 3.94 11.71

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Malaysia)

1. Mas Elysa

Mas Elysa, a top-order batter, has scored 177 runs in the last 10 matches for Malaysia, at an average of 35.4.

2. Ainna Hamizah Hashim

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, another key all-rounder for Malaysia in the T20I format, picked eight wickets in her last 10 appearances for the team at an economy rate of well under four runs.

Team Head to Head

In head-to-head record in the WT20Is, Sri Lanka own an overwhelming record, having never lost a T20I encounter against Malaysia.

SRI LANKA WOMEN V MALAYSIA WOMEN - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches Sri Lanka won Malaysia won No result 3 3 0 0

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of the Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier only three WT20Is were played. The average first-innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133, and the average second-innings score is 124.It is a more balanced venue with the surface favouring both the batters and the bowlers.

MATCH PREDICTION

Sri Lanka will the overwhelming favourites in the match, not only because of playing at home, but also owing to their great head-to-head record over Malaysia in the WT20Is. Sri Lanka have 90% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Hasini Perera

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail

Bowlers: Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadharshani

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Winifred Duraisingam

BOWLER – Sugandika Kumari

ALL-ROUNDER – Kavisha Dilhari