Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
Women’s Hundred: The Spirit have the winning momentum and the advantage of home conditions when they take on Welsh Fire at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.
London Spirit have made an impressive start to the 2024 Women’s Hundred season by winning their first two matches. On the other hand, Welsh Fire in their first two matches, have won one and lost one. The Spirit have the winning momentum and the advantage of home conditions when they take on Welsh Fire at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.
LAST 5 MATCHES
LONDON SPIRIT: L L W W W
WELSH FIRE: W L NR W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND WELSH FIRE
LONDON SPIRIT likely XI
Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight
Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Erin Burns, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris
WELSH FIRE likely XI
Batters: Sophia Dunkley
Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin
Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce
Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Beth Langston, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail
Statistical Performance (London Spirit)
1. Heather Knight
In her 15 innings in The Hundred, Heather Knight has accumulated 417 runs at an average of 32.07. Her strike rate in the tournament is 134.08.
HEATHER KNIGHT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 15
RUNS - 417
AVERAGE – 32.07
STRIKE RATE – 134.08
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Sarah Glenn
Sarah Glenn has been a consistent performer with the ball, taking 24 wickets in 22 innings. She boasts a strike rate of 16.25, an economy rate of 7.40, and an average of 20.04, making her a key player in The Hundred.
SARAH GLENN IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 22
WICKETS - 24
STRIKE RATE – 16.25
ECONOMY RATE – 7.40
AVERAGE – 20.04
Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)
1. Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning, playing in her debut Hundred season has already made an impact in two matches. In London Spirit’s last game, the former Australian player scored 41-ball 53.
2. Georgia Redmayne
Georgia Redmayne is a key top-order batter for London Spirit and looks in good touch this season of The Hundred. In the tournament, she has scored 241 runs in 10 innings.
Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)
1. Sophia Dunkley
Sophia Dunkley has been a standout with the bat in The Hundred, scoring 803 runs in 25 innings. She averages an impressive 40.15 and maintains a strike rate of 134.50, including five fifties. Dunkley is the highest run-scorer in Women’s Hundred.
SOPHIA DUNKLEY IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 25
RUNS - 803
AVERAGE – 40.15
STRIKE RATE - 134.50
50s/100s – 5/0
2. Shabnim Ismail
Shabnim Ismail has delivered with the ball in the tournament, taking 20 wickets in 22 innings. Her strike rate stands at 21.25, with an economy rate of 6.46 and an average of 22.90.
SHABNIM ISMAIL IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 22
WICKETS - 20
STRIKE RATE - 21.25
ECONOMY RATE – 6.46
AVERAGE – 22.90
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)
1. Georgia Davis
Georgia Davis has been amongst wickets for Welsh Fire. In two matches of the Hundred 2024, she has already claimed five wickets.
2. Tammy Beaumont
Tammy Beaumont is one of the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Hundred and would play a key role in Fire’s campaign this season. In the tournament, she has scored 602 runs off 22 matches, including one century and one fifty.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other with London Spirit winning two and the Welsh Fire one match.
SPIRIT V FIRE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 3
Spirit won: 2
Fire won: 1
No result: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Lord’s is 151 and the lowest score is 73.
MATCH PREDICTION
The momentum and home ground make London Spirit favourites to win the match against Welsh Fire with the win percentage of 85%.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Batters: Sophia Dunkley (C), Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight
Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Hayley Matthews, Erin Burns
Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Georgia Davis (VC), Jess Jonassen
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Sarah Bryce
BOWLER – Shabnim Ismail
ALL-ROUNDER – Phoebe Franklin
