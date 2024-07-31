Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

London Spirit have made an impressive start to the 2024 Women’s Hundred season by winning their first two matches. On the other hand, Welsh Fire in their first two matches, have won one and lost one. The Spirit have the winning momentum and the advantage of home conditions when they take on Welsh Fire at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday. Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction

LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: L L W W W

WELSH FIRE: W L NR W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND WELSH FIRE

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Erin Burns, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

WELSH FIRE likely XI

Batters: Sophia Dunkley

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Beth Langston, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Heather Knight

In her 15 innings in The Hundred, Heather Knight has accumulated 417 runs at an average of 32.07. Her strike rate in the tournament is 134.08.

HEATHER KNIGHT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 15

RUNS - 417

AVERAGE – 32.07

STRIKE RATE – 134.08

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn has been a consistent performer with the ball, taking 24 wickets in 22 innings. She boasts a strike rate of 16.25, an economy rate of 7.40, and an average of 20.04, making her a key player in The Hundred.

SARAH GLENN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 22

WICKETS - 24

STRIKE RATE – 16.25

ECONOMY RATE – 7.40

AVERAGE – 20.04

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning, playing in her debut Hundred season has already made an impact in two matches. In London Spirit’s last game, the former Australian player scored 41-ball 53.

2. Georgia Redmayne

Georgia Redmayne is a key top-order batter for London Spirit and looks in good touch this season of The Hundred. In the tournament, she has scored 241 runs in 10 innings.

Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)

1. Sophia Dunkley

Sophia Dunkley has been a standout with the bat in The Hundred, scoring 803 runs in 25 innings. She averages an impressive 40.15 and maintains a strike rate of 134.50, including five fifties. Dunkley is the highest run-scorer in Women’s Hundred.

SOPHIA DUNKLEY IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 25

RUNS - 803

AVERAGE – 40.15

STRIKE RATE - 134.50

50s/100s – 5/0

2. Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail has delivered with the ball in the tournament, taking 20 wickets in 22 innings. Her strike rate stands at 21.25, with an economy rate of 6.46 and an average of 22.90.

SHABNIM ISMAIL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 22

WICKETS - 20

STRIKE RATE - 21.25

ECONOMY RATE – 6.46

AVERAGE – 22.90

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)

1. Georgia Davis

Georgia Davis has been amongst wickets for Welsh Fire. In two matches of the Hundred 2024, she has already claimed five wickets.

2. Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont is one of the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Hundred and would play a key role in Fire’s campaign this season. In the tournament, she has scored 602 runs off 22 matches, including one century and one fifty.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with London Spirit winning two and the Welsh Fire one match.

SPIRIT V FIRE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Spirit won: 2

Fire won: 1

No result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Lord’s in London has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 118 and 110 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Lord’s is 151 and the lowest score is 73.

MATCH PREDICTION

The momentum and home ground make London Spirit favourites to win the match against Welsh Fire with the win percentage of 85%.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Sophia Dunkley (C), Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Hayley Matthews, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Georgia Davis (VC), Jess Jonassen

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Sarah Bryce

BOWLER – Shabnim Ismail

ALL-ROUNDER – Phoebe Franklin