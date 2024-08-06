Women's Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Trent Rockets host London Spirit in this encounter of the Women’s Hundred, as every result has greater importance nearing the end of the group stage. Both teams have had disappointing performances lately, as hosts Trent Rockets are on a three-match losing streak, while London Spirit are winless in their last two matches after a dramatic tie in their previous game. Rockets will need a miracle to qualify from here, but Spirit will want to steady the ship. England star Nat Sciver-Brunt.(Reuters)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

TRENT ROCKETS: L W L L L

LONDON SPIRIT: W W W L T

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

TRENT ROCKETS LIKELY XI

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George, Alexa Stonehouse

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon

LONDON SPIRIT LIKELY XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Cordelia Griffith

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRENT ROCKETS)

1. Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Despite the Rockets’ slow start to the tournament, Natalie Sciver-Brunt sits close to the top on the run-scoring charts with 188 runs in 4 innings so far. She has also contributed with 4 wickets.

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 24 852 50.12 136.32 6/0

2. Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been a consistent factor with the ball for Rockets, with 7 wickets in 4 matches. She also contributed with bat in the previous match, scoring 27*(18).

INNINGS 14 WICKETS 15 STRIKE RATE 14.2 ECONOMY RATE 5.82 AVERAGE 16.53

Players who can make a difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner’s skill with both bat and ball make her one of the best all-round talents in the Women’s Hundred, batting at 5 and contributing important overs.

2. Alana King

Alana King hasn’t been at her best for Trent Rockets this season so far, but is a capable player early in the innings with ball and also lower down the order with bat.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (LONDON SPIRIT)

1. Heather Knight

Heather Knight has had two quiet performances after a strong start to the season. Her form is essential for positive results for the London Spirit, and they will want her back amongst the runs.

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 17 428 28.53 131.69 1/0

2. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma was the standout player in Spirit’s tie against Oval Invincibles. She top-scored with 44 and also took a 3-wicket haul. Her all-round form can be game-changing for the Spirit.

INNINGS 10 WICKETS 13 STRIKE RATE 15 ECONOMY RATE 4.82 AVERAGE 14.46

Players who can make a difference (London Spirit)

1. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning is one of the most experienced batters in the Hundred, and Spirit will expect her to contribute runs at the top of the order as they reach the business end of the tournament.

2. Sarah Glenn

Glenn was wicketless in the previous match, but is a strike bowler for Spirit with her wicket-taking abilities.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Trent Rockets have taken on London Spirit three times in the Women’s Hundred, and have a perfect record against them with three wins. Spirit will be looking to get on the board against the Rockets.

Matches TRENT ROCKETS WON LONDON SPIRIT WON No Results 3 3 0 0

VENUE AND PITCH

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge has been a relatively high-scoring ground in this year’s edition of the tournament so far. After low-scoring matches recently, batters on both sides will be looking forward to a pitch with more runs on offer. In the Hundred, Trent Bridge has an average first innings score of 128 and second innings of 121. In 14 matches, teams batting first and second have an even split of 7 wins each.

MATCH PREDICTION

While Trent Rockets have dominated the head-to-head between these two teams, they have been off-colour this tournament so far. London Spirit possess the batting to take the game away from the Rockets, and should be expected to do so as they return to winning ways. They should be seen as 70% favourites to win this match.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Bryony Smith

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

Backup players:

Batter: Grace Scrivens

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Wraith

All-rounder: Charlotte Dean

Bowler: Kristie Gordon