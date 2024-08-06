Women's Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
Rockets will need a miracle to qualify from here, but Spirit will want to steady the ship.
Trent Rockets host London Spirit in this encounter of the Women’s Hundred, as every result has greater importance nearing the end of the group stage. Both teams have had disappointing performances lately, as hosts Trent Rockets are on a three-match losing streak, while London Spirit are winless in their last two matches after a dramatic tie in their previous game. Rockets will need a miracle to qualify from here, but Spirit will want to steady the ship.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
TRENT ROCKETS: L W L L L
LONDON SPIRIT: W W W L T
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
TRENT ROCKETS LIKELY XI
Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens
Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George, Alexa Stonehouse
Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith
Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon
LONDON SPIRIT LIKELY XI
Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Cordelia Griffith
Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro
Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRENT ROCKETS)
1. Natalie Sciver-Brunt
Despite the Rockets’ slow start to the tournament, Natalie Sciver-Brunt sits close to the top on the run-scoring charts with 188 runs in 4 innings so far. She has also contributed with 4 wickets.
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|24
|852
|50.12
|136.32
|6/0
2. Heather Graham
Heather Graham has been a consistent factor with the ball for Rockets, with 7 wickets in 4 matches. She also contributed with bat in the previous match, scoring 27*(18).
|INNINGS
|14
|WICKETS
|15
|STRIKE RATE
|14.2
|ECONOMY RATE
|5.82
|AVERAGE
|16.53
Players who can make a difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Ashleigh Gardner
Ashleigh Gardner’s skill with both bat and ball make her one of the best all-round talents in the Women’s Hundred, batting at 5 and contributing important overs.
2. Alana King
Alana King hasn’t been at her best for Trent Rockets this season so far, but is a capable player early in the innings with ball and also lower down the order with bat.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (LONDON SPIRIT)
1. Heather Knight
Heather Knight has had two quiet performances after a strong start to the season. Her form is essential for positive results for the London Spirit, and they will want her back amongst the runs.
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|17
|428
|28.53
|131.69
|1/0
2. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma was the standout player in Spirit’s tie against Oval Invincibles. She top-scored with 44 and also took a 3-wicket haul. Her all-round form can be game-changing for the Spirit.
|INNINGS
|10
|WICKETS
|13
|STRIKE RATE
|15
|ECONOMY RATE
|4.82
|AVERAGE
|14.46
Players who can make a difference (London Spirit)
1. Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning is one of the most experienced batters in the Hundred, and Spirit will expect her to contribute runs at the top of the order as they reach the business end of the tournament.
2. Sarah Glenn
Glenn was wicketless in the previous match, but is a strike bowler for Spirit with her wicket-taking abilities.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Trent Rockets have taken on London Spirit three times in the Women’s Hundred, and have a perfect record against them with three wins. Spirit will be looking to get on the board against the Rockets.
|Matches
|TRENT ROCKETS WON
|LONDON SPIRIT WON
|No Results
|3
|3
|0
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
Nottingham’s Trent Bridge has been a relatively high-scoring ground in this year’s edition of the tournament so far. After low-scoring matches recently, batters on both sides will be looking forward to a pitch with more runs on offer. In the Hundred, Trent Bridge has an average first innings score of 128 and second innings of 121. In 14 matches, teams batting first and second have an even split of 7 wins each.
MATCH PREDICTION
While Trent Rockets have dominated the head-to-head between these two teams, they have been off-colour this tournament so far. London Spirit possess the batting to take the game away from the Rockets, and should be expected to do so as they return to winning ways. They should be seen as 70% favourites to win this match.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Bryony Smith
Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne
All-rounders: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham
Bowlers: Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris
Backup players:
Batter: Grace Scrivens
Wicketkeeper: Natalie Wraith
All-rounder: Charlotte Dean
Bowler: Kristie Gordon
