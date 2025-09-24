Women’s ODI World Cup: Teams prepare to survive sub-continent grind

New Delhi: Even before a ball is bowled at the Women’s ODI World Cup in India, the fight has already begun. Not against the bowling attacks or batting orders, but against the sub-continental conditions themselves. Even though the Indian monsoon has not passed and the temperatures are down to the 30s, the heat is still unrelenting. The energy-sapping humidity and heat demand patience as much as power from players from Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa. Australia’s support staff introduced a ‘sauna protocol’ to mimic the heat ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. (PTI)

Australia, defending champions, know that better than most and have been bracing themselves for their seven weeks in India. Coming straight out of winter, the contrast in weather conditions is stark.

“It’s really hard to replicate a lot of the conditions here in Australia,” spin-all rounder Georgia Wareham said in a virtual interaction. “What’s important for us is to stay as fresh as we can for what’s going to be a long stint. Once we’re over there, it’s about adapting quickly to the conditions through the India ODI series and warm-ups.”

In fact, Australia’s support staff introduced a ‘sauna protocol’ to mimic the heat. “It’s going to be quite warm over there, especially coming off our winter,” Wareham said. “So we’ve done a mountain of work to prepare for Indian conditions.”

The Australian strength and conditioning coach Jordan Stares has also reprogrammed workloads with the longer format in mind. “It’s hard to replicate ODI cricket demands when you’re playing 100-over cricket,” Wareham said. “But we’ve all had that experience of format switches before, so we know what we need to get through a long period of cricket.”

“Getting used to the conditions, getting a sense of the Indian players and just getting back into one-day cricket after a while, hopefully lets us hit our straps at just the perfect time before the World Cup,” Wareham added.

Australians are not the only non-Asian team to bolster their preparation in these conditions. New Zealand flew into the UAE on September 13, while England arrived the next day. The two sides will test themselves in warm-up matches before arriving in India. South Africa, meanwhile, will acclimatise through a three-match ODI series in Lahore against Pakistan from September 16–22.

Australia’s three-match ODI series against India, as a result, had taken on increased importance. The series suggested just how punishing the conditions could be with the ODIs looking like a contest of endurance as much as skill.

The Australian team last played together in the T20I series against New Zealand in March. “The ODI series against India before the World Cup will get us really going and hopefully put us in good stead for a great campaign,” said leg-spinner Alana King. “It’s the perfect preparation. Playing in the country, against a world-class side, and spending time together again after months apart.”

Equally crucial has been mental readiness. After years of back-to-back series and long tours, the break allowed seam all-rounder and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath to recharge after McGrath skipping the Hundred and instead prioritise touring with Australia A to get back into the grind.

“I had some nice time at home. I’m feeling refreshed and ready to go,” she said. “The last couple of years have been hectic, so much time on the road. It was really important for me to bank some time at home in Adelaide. I also played games with Australia A, which gave me match prep. I’m energised and really looking forward to playing again,” said McGrath.

For venues such as Vizag, Indore and Guwahati, that several players have not played on, adaptability will be key. “It’s about adapting really quickly, which our group does well,” Wareham added. “We don’t have heaps of experience on those grounds, so it’s going to be about adjusting on the day, using training beforehand and leaning on each other’s experience to figure out the best plans.”