Pooja picks four as Supernovas beat Trailblazers

The much-anticipated Women’s T20 Challenge opener proved a damp squib as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas inflicted a 49-run win over the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in Pune on Monday.

Chasing 164 was difficult but looked probable as Trailblazers were off to a great start. At 63/1 in 7.1 overs and with Mandhana (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24) in full flow, they were on course. But seamer Pooja Vastrakar bowled a dream spell, picking 4/12, and it was all over for Trailblazers, who finished at 114/9.

Once Mandhana was out for 34, off 23 balls, it became difficult for Trailblazers to recover and maintain a quick run-rate. Jemimah fell to Meghna Singh after Vastrakar got Sophia Dunkley and Salma Khatun out cheaply. Vastrakar emerged the wrecker- in-chief.

English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the top bowler in ICC rankings, also showed her prowess, taking two wickets and removing Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh. Kaur used her bowlers well, especially the spinners, and while the tail wagged a bit, it was a big win for Supernovas. Australian leg-spinner Alana King too hogged the limelight, bagging two wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 37 off 29 balls before she was run out. Harleen Deol was the most impressive batter for the winners, scoring 35 off 19 balls batting at one down. Openers Deandra Dottin (32) and Priya Punia (22) had given a solid start to Supernovas, raising 50 in five overs before their stand was broken by a direct hit that dismissed the Caribbean player. Spinner Hayley Mathews grabbed three wickets for Trailblazers.

Supernovas will take on Velocity on Tuesday.

