Thursday, Aug 07, 2025
Women's World Cup at Chinnaswamy in doubt as ICC, BCCI fret; KSCA awaits government nod post RCB parade stampede: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 08:43 pm IST

BCCI, ICC left anxious as KSCA failed to get govt nod to host Women's WC ties at Chinnaswamy after RCB parade stampede killed 11 in June.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been left anxious about the schedule of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) yet to receive clearance from the state government to host matches at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

The eight-team, 50-over tournament is scheduled to be held in India from September 30 to November 2, with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka set to take place in Bengaluru. The venue is also slated to host three other fixtures, including one of the semifinals.

However, according to a report by Cricbuzz, uncertainty now clouds those matches, as the KSCA awaits official permission in the wake of the tragic stampede that occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory parade in June. The incident had claimed 11 lives and left more than 50 injured.

ALSO READ: Dravid, Shastri identified Easwaran as Pujara's Test heir, but...: Father alleges BCCI's IPL bias cost him India cap

KSCA was more recently forced to shift the Maharaja Cup T20 tournament from the Chinnaswamy Stadium to Mysuru.

"We've written to the State Government and are awaiting a response. It's not as if they've denied permission. If that were the policy, they wouldn't have allowed the Maharaja Cup in Mysuru. So, we're waiting," a KSCA official was quoted by the website. "There is some more time for this and we're going step by step."

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to stage four matches. Following the opener, the next game is between England and South Africa on October 3, India versus Bangladesh on October 26 and the second semifinal on October 30. Overall, the World Cup will be held in five cities, four of which are ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

The eight teams in the Women's World Cup include - Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan, besides hosts India and Sri Lanka. Overall, 31 matches will be played - 28 league games, followed by two semifinals and the final.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
News / Cricket News / Women's World Cup at Chinnaswamy in doubt as ICC, BCCI fret; KSCA awaits government nod post RCB parade stampede: Report
