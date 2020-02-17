‘Wonder Woman’ interrupts SA vs ENG 3rd T20I to raise air pollution awareness - WATCH

cricket

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and England in Centurion on Sunday saw an interruption when one of the climate activists dressed as popular superhero figure ‘Wonder Woman’ invaded the pitch to spread awareness about air quality and air pollution. The incident took place after England opener Jason Roy was dismissed in the second over during 223-run chase. A climate activist ran up to South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who was giving her a smile.

After speaking to de Kock, the climate activist handed him a face mask, which he put on his face. South Africa seamer Dale Steyn joined in the conversation, gave the ‘Wonder Woman’ a high-five’ and then took a mask for himself as well.

According to New York Times, the 3rd T20I between the two teams at SuperSport Park stadium near Pretoria, was a cite of protests led by climate activists group Greenpeace Africa. The protest was meant to draw attention to air pollution in the country.

According to reports, numerous protesters dressed as “superheroes” managed to invade the field. Some protesters also managed to climb one of the floodlight pylons and unfurl a bright yellow banner on the field which read: “Toxic Air Is Not Just A Game” and “(hashtag)BowlOutAirPollution.”

Greenpeace Africa, on their Facebook age, shared videos and photos of their protests during the match, and wrote: “One of our superhero activists have made it to a XX and have given him a mask at the South Africa versus England, T20 game at SuperSport Park. Tell Barbara Creecy, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries that the sports field is no longer a safe place to take a deep breath. Tell her not to weaken our air quality standards.”

Meanwhile, captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph.

South Africa won the toss and posted 222 for six in their 20 overs, but man of the match Morgan crashed seven sixes in a 21-ball half-century to equal his own England record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 cricket.