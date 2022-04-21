'Wonderful to see a young man rediscover his mojo': Gavaskar hails star spinner for shedding fear of getting hit for six

Delhi Capitals put their bowling prowess on display as they took the Punjab Kings apart in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the stars of the show for them, with the former continuing his spectacular return to form after looking out of sorts for the past couple of years. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Kuldeep is bowling faster than he was last season because of which he is hurrying batters into playing shots.

“He is bowling a little quicker than last year. Last year he was bowling in the mid-70s, now he is at about 82-83. The delivery with which he got Ellis out was at 85kmph. So he is bowling it quicker,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports after DC beat PBKS by nine wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Gavaskar also said that Kuldeep seems to have shed the fear of being hit for six, which he said tends to throw bowlers off their lines in T20 cricket.

"Earlier, even though batsmen got beaten off the pitch, they still had the time because of the slowness of the delivery to make any adjustments. Now, they don't have that. He is quicker and (pitching the ball) a lot further up, not being afraid of being hit.

"One of the major problems with most bowlers in this format is that they are worried about being hit for a six, which is why they sometimes don't get their lengths quite right. When we have a spinner, he is more likely to go for sixes but (Kuldeep) is not thinking about that. He is thinking about taking wickets and that is the best dot ball you can bowl.

"He is doing it so consistently, the loop is coming quite nicely, everything is gelling for him, the wickets are coming. And he is in a happy frame of mind, you could see that when he was out there. Wonderful to see a young man get his mojo back," said Gavaskar.