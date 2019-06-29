Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 29, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Fans clash at stands in Headingley, watch video

The World Cup 2019 encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw clashes between the fans in the stands at Headingley in Leeds.

cricket Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
afghanistan vs pakistan,afg vs pak,afghanistan vs pakistan odi
Fans clash at the stands.(Reuters)

The World Cup 2019 encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw clashes between the fans in the stands at Headingley in Leeds. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, violent clashes were witnessed between the fans outside the stadium before the start of play, and it continued after two fans were reportedly evicted from teh stand.

As per the report, the clash at the stands took place around an hour into the match between the fans from both the teams in the Carnegie Pavilion Stand. The security personnel intervened, which led to the fans being evicted.

The clashes outside the stadium became uglier, with steel barricades being used as weapons in the melee.

“We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the cricket website.

“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.”

Afghanistan finished 227/9 in 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:05 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics