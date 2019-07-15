World Cup 2019: From Ben Stokes’ final act to Carlos Brathwaite show, top five innings of the tournament

England claimed their first World Cup title when they defeated New Zealand in a humdinger of a final on Sunday at Lord’s. Their victory was unprecedented as it was for the first time that a World Cup or even a match was won on the matter of scoring more boundaries. New Zealand scored 241 runs and while chasing England also managed the same scoreline. In the super over again, England and New Zealand scored the same number of runs (15). So the World Cup was awarded to England on the basis of more boundaries in the final in incredible circumstances.

This has been this kind of a World Cup where joy has been supplemented by heartbreak. But no matter the result, the tournament has been dominated by a number of match-winning innings by the batsmen. Several batters have stood up to the task and provided their countries with incredible display of grit and batting prowess. Let’s take a look at the top five innings of the 2019 ICC World Cup:-

Jason Roy (England) vs Australia

England opener Jason Roy was in superb form throughout the tournament, scoring four fifties and a ton. But he produced his best against the arch rivals Australia in the do-or-die semi-final clash. The hosts were asked to chase 224. Roy hammered nine fours and five sixes in his 65-ball 85 run innings. On the back of the innings, which was abruptly ended by a wrong umpire decision, England beat Australia by 8 wickets with still 18 overs in hand.

READ | Kane Williamson opens up on controversial overthrow runs in final over

Ben Stokes (England) vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes was on the front page of British newspapers for all the wrong reasons just over a year ago. The Bristol brawl brought all the negative attention to the cricketer. But after a memorable knock in the thrilling final against New Zealand, he is guaranteed to fill front pages of British newspapers, albeit for right reasons. The allrounder hammered an unbeaten 84 in 98 balls to ensure the match at least gets tied, after England kept losing wickets while chasing 242 against New Zealand. In the Super Over, Stokes hammered an unbeaten 8 runs in 3 balls to set a massive total of 16 for the Kiwis to chase. He hit five fours and 2 sixes in the course of the run chase, which proved crucial in the end, as England picked the win by the margin of boundaries.

Rohit Sharma (India) vs Pakistan

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma delivered the performance of a lifetime in the round robin stage of World Cup 2019, as he went about scoring five hundreds in nine games. But his best came in the high pressure contest against Pakistan, where he laid down the platform for a massive total for his side. Despite a slow start, Rohit went on to hammer 140 runs in 113 balls, with 14 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. The batsman showed calm and brains to tackle the early threat posed by Mohammad Amir, and then went on a rampage against considerably weaker bowling options. A soft dismissal ended Rohit’s chance of scoring his fourth double hundred in the ODIs, but it will certainly go down in history as one of the classic World Cup knocks.

Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) vs New Zealand

Can a memorable World Cup knock end up in the team’s defeat? In this World Cup, it certainly did. West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite’s innings against New Zealand turned the match into an instant thriller, even though he failed to lift his side to a win - by mere 5 runs. chasing 292, Windies were seven wickets down with just 164 runs on the board. But despite wickets tumbling on the other end, Brathwaite continued to deal in boundaries, in hopes of pulling off a miracle. The batsman hammered five sixes and nine fours as he scored his hundred in 81 balls. With one wicket in hand, West Indies needed 6 to win in 7 balls. Brathwaite slogged a slow ball from Jimmy Neesham but was caught by Trent Boult at long-on. Despite the defeat, the innings resurfaced “Carlos Brathwaite - remember the name” chants.

READ | Ben Stokes hails World Cup final as ‘best match in cricket history’

David Warner (Australia) vs Bangladesh

There was a time when there were a few voices in Australia’s cricket camp seeking exclusion of David Warner and Steve Smith from the World Cup squad. The players had served a 12-month ban for ball tampering which ended just before the big tournament, and there were concerns that the two might not fit into the newly-formed team immediately on return. But Warner has certainly dispelled all the doubts over him and redeemed himself with a consistent run in the group stages of the tournament. The left-handed batsman is currently the second-highest run getter in the tournament with 638 runs in 9 games at an average of 79.75. He has also scored three tons, the best of which came against Bangladesh. The 32-year-old smashed 14 fours and five sixes in his 147-ball 166-run innings, as he helped his side to 381/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh fell short of the mammoth total by 48 runs.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 13:04 IST