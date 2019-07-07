World Cup 2019: ‘Man of the tournament’ Rohit Sharma reveals secret behind his consistent run to Virat Kohli - Watch

After yet another scintilliating knock of 103 against Sri Lanka, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma spoke to skipper Virat Kohli, in a video uploaded on BCCI official website. Kohli proudly named his teammate as the “man of the tournament”, and asked Rohit the reasons for his consistency. In his reply, Rohit said: “It is an important tournament for us. We had some really good form coming into the tournament. As a top order batsman, I wanted to the carry on the form which I have had it in the past.”

READ | Virat Kohli joins Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar in elite World Cup list

The 30-year-old went on to add that scoring a ton in the opening game against South Africa gave him the confidence to carry on the same form in the rest of the tournament.

MUST WATCH: @imVkohli & @ImRo45 in conversation - Does it get any better than this? 😎😎 You cannot miss this one - by @RajalArora



For all of VK's & Hitman's Q & A click here 👉👉 https://t.co/xuPRQx7mB9 pic.twitter.com/nBxxONN9nb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2019

“When you start off really well in the first game against South Africa, it felt good and it gave me the confidence to continue to do well. As a cricketer, we don’t look into the past, the present is important. I am just trying to focus in the present, and see where we can take the team forward as a batting unit,” he said.

Rohit further went on to add that despite the pressure of a premier tournament like a World Cup, he still sees every game as a game of cricket. “See, the World Cup is a premier tournament. But my focus is on the routine, what you do in bilateral tournaments and other regular series,” he said.

“Yes, its the World Cup, but in the end it is just a game of cricket. We have to play well to win a game of cricket, so I just try and do that,” he added.

READ | Rohit Sharma equals Sachin Tendulkar’s staggering record with 6th World Cup ton

Rohit Sharma continued his superlative form in the 2019 ICC World Cup as he scored his 27th ODI century in India’s final round robin fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. In doing so, he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to smash the record for scoring most number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit had scored his first century in the quarter-final of the 2015 edition against Bangladesh. Add that to his five tons this time around and the star India opener has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s mammoth record. India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to finish at the top position in the round robin stage.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 14:48 IST