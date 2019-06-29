NZ vs AUS: Hat-trick hero Trent Boult creates history for New Zealand

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult created history on Saturday as he became the first Kiwi player to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match. The bowler achieved the feat against Australia as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in the final over.

Given the task to bowl the final over, Boult was up against Khawaja, who was batting on 88 and looking to reach his hundred. The bowler went with a yorker and cleaned up his stumps. In the next ball, he bowled a picture-perfect yorker to Mitchell Starc to knock down his stumps.

Follow Australia vs New Zealand Live score and updates

On the hat-trick bowler, the 29-year-old trapped Jason Behrendorff with a slow yorker. The umpire raised his finger, but the batsman went for a review. The DRS confirmed all three red lights, thus confirming Boult’s hat-trick.

With the feat, the Kiwi pacer became the first New Zealand player to take two hat-tricks in ODI format. It was overall the 11th hat trick in a World Cup tournament, and the second this year, only after Mohammed Shami, who took a hat-trick against Afghanistan last week.

Boult finished with figures of 4/51 as Australia posted 243/9 in 50 overs.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 21:45 IST