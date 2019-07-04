World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Brian Lara has his say

West Indies legend Brian Lara on Thursday picked Sachin Tendulkar over India captain Virat Kohli as his all-time favourite player. The former batsman, was asked the question after being conferred the Doctorate in Science (Honours Causa) by the D Y Patil University in Nerul. In his reply, the former cricketer said: “He (Virat Kohli) is a (run) machine. But sorry to say Sachin Tendulkar is my (choice).” He further added that Sachin left an unbelievable impression on the game.

“The (impression) Sachin left on the game is just unbelievable, because he sort of bridged that period, where you felt that when Indian batsman leaves Indian soil, Indian pitches, they are not that good. But Sachin Tendulkar was good on every surface and all of the Indian batsman are good on every single surface today, I think simply because they took a page out of his (Sachin’s) book,” Lara said.

READ | Virat Kohli keeps his word, arranges World Cup tickets for 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel

But the 50-year-old further went on to add that Kohli is way ahead of rest of the batsman in the world in present time.

“But getting back to your question, no doubt there is a huge gap between Virat Kohli and the rest of the world in all forms of the game. Rohit Sharma might have got four centuries in this World Cup, (Jonny) Bairstow or whatever, if you want somebody to bat in T20, T10, 100 balls (cricket) or Test cricket, it is going to be Virat Kohli today,” he said.

READ | MS Dhoni influence on Team India - Players reveal impact of the man

Lara, who scored 22358 (11953 in ODIs) in international cricket, said if today Indian batsmen are doing well in away series, it is because of Tendulkar, who instilled such confidence in them.

Meanwhile, Lara was pained to witness the plight of the Caribbean cricket. The West Indies have already been knocked out of the World Cup semifinal race “We have been turned to a corner. Every country, every sports team goes through a little bit of cycle, but we seem to be in the same position for quite some-time, which is unfortunate.” During the over-hour programme, Lara spoke at length about his early days, contribution of his father, his college days and facing the spin duo of Sri Lankan great Muttiah Murlidharan and Shane Warne and his relationship with Tendulkar. D Y Patil Univesity Chancellor Dr. Vijay Patil was present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:48 IST