ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni influence on Team India - Players reveal impact of the man

Despite all the criticism and concerns over the form and performance of MS Dhoni, the seasoned campaigner has found solid support from his side and players within the Indian team. Dhoni has found vocal supporters in captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma and now there are other players in the squad who too have thrown their weight behind the wicket-keeper batsman.

The players believe that Dhoni is still the best judge of situations and does exactly what the situation demands him to do.

“Let’s be honest. We are not England when it comes to batting. We have a tail and when Mahi bhai walks in, more often than not, he needs to keep that in mind. He doesn’t have the freedom say a Ben Stokes has because England bat till almost number 10, we don’t. We lost two wickets in the final over against Bangladesh the moment he got out,” a member of the Indian team was as quoted by news agency IANS.

ALSO READ: Bat does the talking: MS Dhoni’s subtle hint about possible retirement

“As for his experience on the field, he is the man who has the answer to every question we have. If Plan A doesn’t work, he gives you B, C and D. In fact, even during the game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, did you notice him constantly guiding Rishabh Pant and telling him about the areas he should target? You cannot buy that experience in the market,” the player further added.

Another player said that Dhoni’s presence gives assurance to skipper Kohli who is happy to field in the deep in the final overs as he is convinced that the veteran can tackle the different field placements.

“Virat bhai can stand in the deep and cut the important boundaries because Mahi bhai is standing behind the wicket to guide the bowlers. The best part is that when we walk out to field, after a couple of overs he will tell the bowlers the exact areas to bowl on and how the bowler needs to work on his speed and variations. That is irreplaceable let me tell you,” the player explained.

ALSO READ: Positives & concerns for Team India after crucial victory of Bangladesh

Also, the players believe that in a high-profile tournament like the World Cup, the mere presence of a player like Dhoni in the side is enough to boost the morale of the side which helps the players perform to their potential.

“We know Dhoni bhai is there. Be it the subtle changes in fielding or guiding us with the areas to target while batting, his suggestions are so accurate that you don’t even blink an eyelid. If he says it, we just follow. He is almost like the fielding vice-captain who is constantly guiding not just us, but also Kohli when he feels the need to point something out to the captain,” the player said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 14:41 IST