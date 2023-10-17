World Cup 2023: India's batters test their range in open nets ahead of Bangladesh game

After playing three games in seven days, a two-day break was an opportunity for India’s players to rejuvenate. Having had that breather, India were out in full force for a training session at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on a balmy Tuesday evening. India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during practice(REUTERS)

It was supposed to be an optional session, but all the players were in attendance for a three-hour workout ahead of their World Cup game against Bangladesh on Thursday. With no separate outdoor training facility available at this stadium on the outskirts of Pune, the open nets on the side pitches of the main square provide an unhindered view of the players’ preparation. It allowed a few fans and volunteers at the venue to also get a glimpse of the training.

Shubman Gill, one of the first players to make his way from the dressing room, chose to initially have a look at the surface for the game. Perhaps keen to visualise how he’ll go about it on match day, Gill went on to do some shadow batting. He then knocked the pitch with his hands to get a feel before some more shadow batting from the other end.

After that, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill got down to business at the nets. Sharma began by facing Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. Gill faced Hardik Pandya and throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour and specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. Kohli was primarily up against the net bowlers.

The freedom to play big shots was one of the benefits of the open nets. Kohli didn’t miss out on opportunities against the net bowlers, stepping out and sending a few balls into the largely empty stands. Once Kohli was done, Ravindra Jadeja stepped into that net for some equally big hits.

With the tournament in full swing, these net sessions essentially help in carrying a feel-good factor into a game. “Rhythm is very important. If you look at it in other terms, it is called momentum,” Sharma said before the Pakistan game. “The bowlers have shown very good performances. Whether it is spinners or seamers, whenever they have got a chance to put pressure on the batsmen, they have done so. And I will say that all the batsmen have scored runs. I think it’s all about the rhythm. All the players are in a good rhythm. And it is always nice to go into any World Cup game with that kind of rhythm and that confidence.”

Shami, who hasn’t played in this World Cup yet, looked in good rhythm during his 20-minute spell. He beat the bat a couple of times and must be eager to get a chance soon. It remains to be seen whether India opt for changes against Bangladesh to keep their players fresh in a tournament as long as this.

While Gill went on to practice slip catching before a second batting stint later in the evening, Sharma brought out his part-time off-breaks against Hardik Pandya after his batting stint. The all-rounder certainly relished it, going aerial on a few occasions.

Shakib bats in training

In good news for Bangladesh, captain Shakib Al Hasan batted for around 40 minutes during their training session on Tuesday afternoon. Due to a quadriceps injury suffered in the previous game against New Zealand on Friday, there’s been doubt over Shakib’s availability for the match against India. But his batting stint in the nets suggests he should be fit for the game.

Having sustained the injury while taking a run, he went on to score 40 and also claimed a wicket in his 10 overs.

