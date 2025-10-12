World Cup: Alyssa masterclass douses India’s fight

Visakhapatnam: Alyssa Healy had spoken of fine balances and increasing greys before the World Cup fixture against India. She spoke of learning to utilise a few smarter options while never curbing her natural aggression. Australia captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during her match-winning knock of 142 against India in the Women’s ODI World Cup game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (AP)

On Sunday night, with a gentle breeze from the Bay of Bengal blowing, she played a captain’s knock that underlined that Australia, even when stretched, remain a tough side to beat. Starring with a stunning 142 off 107 balls (21x4, 3x6) – the highest score in this World Cup, her sixth ODI hundred, the first as captain and the third in World Cups – she put on a masterclass in absorbing pressure, pacing a chase of 331 runs, and stamping authority in a rivalry that they continue to dominate.

With the three-wicket win, the defending champions handed India their second loss in a row, leaving the hosts with plenty to think of. India are third on the table (4 points, 4 games), equal with fourth-placed South Africa, who have played only three. Australia and England are the top two, and the top four qualify for the semis.

Healy masterclass

By the time she flicked Sneh Rana for a single to reach her century, Healy had anchored Australia towards the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history. It also reminded everyone that this era of Australian dominance still beats to her rhythm.

Australia’s chase began briskly. Healy and Phoebe Litchfield (40) lived up to their pre-match vow of finally underlining their reputation as disciplined attackers. The pair added 85 before Sree Charani, Andhra’s own left-arm spinner, gave India a glimmer of hope by dismissing Litchfield, caught to a reverse-sweep miscue. Charani then outfoxed Annabel Sutherland (0) to bowl her with flight and dip, before Jemimah’s sharp catch removed the dangerous Beth Mooney (4).

For a fleeting few overs India believed. The crowd roared as Ellyse Perry retired hurt and they lost two quick wickets and the required run rate climbed. But Healy, as she has done for over 15 years now, switched seamlessly from survival to control.

Against Deepti Sharma, she danced down and lofted straight. Against Sneh Rana, she targeted the gaps square of the wicket. The sweeps – slogs, reverse, aerial, were all out too. As a result of a calculated decision to see off Charani, she decided to launch a mini-assault against Deepti in the 31st over, taking 16 runs off it which punctured India’s hopes. She combined with Ash Gardner for a 95-run partnership.

Following Healy’s dismissal, Ash Gardner (45) wasn’t able to stay on for too long and India crawled back into the game. Amanjot Kaur (2/68), who now has developed the habit of adding excitement into the match in the death overs, was on hat-trick after dismissing Sophie Molineux (16). India took the match deep again, but Perry, who came back out, has the experience of seeing Australia through for many years. With an unbeaten 47, she saw the game through for a statement win.

Sree Charani continued to be the brightest spot for the Indian bowling, finishing with 3/41. In the final over of her spell, she ended Healy’s stay. A tossed up delivery outside off, and Healy got forward to drive and Sneh Rana scooped it up one-handed inches off the ground. A mammoth knock ended but by the time Healy departed, she had brought the equation down to a comfortable 66 runs in 67 balls.

Openers’ show in vain

Earlier in the day, it was India’s openers who set the stage for something special. For the fourth time in the tournament, they batted first – only this time, the approach had more intent. After a few watchful deliveries, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal laid down a solid 155-run partnership. The openers were able to disrupt Sophie Molineux (3/75), the bowler Australians had brought in to exploit India’s vulnerability against left-arm spin. But after the opening partnership broke, India’s innings teetered between promise and missed opportunity.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was in a fiery mood but Meghan Schutt (1/37) had the last laugh, dismissing Harman for the fifth time in ODIs. Richa Ghosh (32), finally sent up the order, injected the much-needed firepower, slog-sweeping Alana King (0/49) over deep square and smoking Tahlia McGrath (0/43) for six over long-off. Jemimah Rodrigues (33) too looked in good touch as their 54-run stand kept India on track. However, no other batter crossed 50 and Australia were able to pull things back late in the innings, ensuring India finished with 330 – it was seen as below par on this belter.

Annabel Sutherland celebrated her 24th birthday in some style – reeling India back with her slower deliveries deceiving both Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues, earning her a deserved five-wicket haul.