World Cup: Expect IPL franchises to cooperate on workload, says Bhuvneshwar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said how India’s World Cup probables approach the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would depend on the kind of workload they have in the first.

“It will come into play after the first half of IPL, after six-seven matches. Then, we will know how we can approach the second half of IPL and what we need to do to remain fit for the World Cup. Yes, it (World Cup) is there on our minds but we’ll look after (our fitness) during the second half of the IPL,” said the India medium-pacer here on Thursday ahead of Friday’s One-day international against Australia. India lead the five-match series 2-0.

“If I feel that I am tired, then I can take rest. Of course, it’s up to the franchise. I am sure they will cooperate with each and every player because the World Cup is a very important thing for us and the BCCI might also talk to them. There is no surety that we’re going to take rest but we’ll see after the first round of games.”

Bhuvneshwar said he was speaking for everyone who could be in the World Cup squad. The IPL begins on March 23.

Asked if he would use the IPL to get into rhythm given that he is coming off a break after the series in New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar said: “Not necessarily in the IPL. But these three matches definitely. (The) IPL is different, it’s where we can polish our skills and be in form but one-dayers and T20s are totally different.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 21:20 IST