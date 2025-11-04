World Cup win flips the market as Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Smriti, others increase their fees with brands lining up: Report

India’s victory in the Women’s World Cup has triggered immediate repricing of brand valuations for the national squad, with talent managers reporting fee increases of 25% to 100% and a significant expansion in commercial opportunities across new product categories. Indian players celebrate their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match.(Raju Shinde)

Immediate market response

According to a report by Economic Times, the commercial impact has been swift and substantial. Several players experienced Instagram followings that doubled or tripled within 24 hours of Sunday’s final against South Africa, providing immediate leverage for fee renegotiations.

Baseline Ventures Managing Director Tuhin Mishra, whose roster includes Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal, and Radha Yadav, confirmed a surge in brand queries, with fee increases of 25%-30% becoming the standard.

JSW Sports Chief Commercial Officer Karan Yadav noted that Jemimah Rodrigues has seen a brand value appreciation of approximately 100% with interest from 10-12 categories. Her signing fees now range from ₹75 lakh to ₹1.5 cr, depending on contract terms and deliverables.

Rodrigues’ candid disclosure about experiencing anxiety throughout the tournament, revealing she cried almost every day, resonated widely and amplified commercial interest. Her current brand portfolio includes Red Bull, Boat, Nine, SG, and Surf Excel.

Smriti Mandhana, identified as India’s highest-paid woman cricketer, maintains partnerships with 16 brands, including Rexona, Nike, Hyundai, Herbalife, SBI, Gulf Oil, and PNB Metlife, typically commanding ₹1.5-2 cr annually per brand. Other prominent players, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, have similarly benefited from elevated market positioning.

Brand activities have spanned diverse sectors. Women’s health, lifestyle, consumer electronics, wellness, and automotive categories demonstrated immediate interest. Existing partners like Google Gemini, Rexona, Nike, SBI, Red Bull, and Puma are planning contract extensions with the winning squad.

HUL demonstrated sophisticated brand storytelling when Rodrigues’ dirt-streaked semi-final performance went viral. Surf Excel’s Priya Nair sent an empty detergent bottle with a note suggesting the jersey be framed rather than washed: “A victory so special, maybe skip washing this one”, a creative extension of the brand’s “Daag Acche Hain” positioning.

Structural shift

Industry analysis suggests this represents a fundamental market correction rather than temporary euphoria. Several factors support sustainability. Players have developed authentic, differentiated brand identities over time; commercial interest broadened beyond traditional FMCG and athletic wear into the wellness and automotive sectors. Existing partners are pursuing extensions rather than exits, signaling long-term value assessment.

The social media metrics provide quantifiable support for revised fee structures in upcoming negotiation cycles. For talent representatives, this translates to higher baseline fees, improved usage terms, and more precise deliverable specifications.

The convergence of supply, players with established brand equity, and now demand recognizing commercial viability suggests India’s women cricketers may finally achieve sustained, top-tier endorsement portfolios comparable to their on-field accomplishments.