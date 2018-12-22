Would like to see Pakistan players welcomed into the IPL: PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new managing director Wasim Khan has highlighted his desire for the Pakistan players to be welcomed into the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pakistan players featured in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league but since haven’t been invited to take part in the IPL owing to the political tensions between the two nations.

“I want to sit down with my counterpart at the BCCI and see if I can improve that relationship. But the complications go far beyond cricket and will require changes in thinking,” Khan was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

“I’d like to see Pakistan players welcomed into the IPL.That would be a big step,” he added.

Khan will also attempt to convince Australia to play some games of their upcoming tour in the country. “I need to sit down with other boards and ask them: where are the gaps in our plans that worry you?” he said. “What can we do to assure you? What do we need to persuade you to come back? I want to hear what concerns they have and find a way of meeting them.

“We have international stadiums. We have a great passion for the game. If we can get more foreign players coming to Pakistan more often, hopefully we can normalise playing in the country again.”

International cricket has started to return to Pakistan, with a World XI and the West Indies playing T20I series in the country in recent years. The Pakistan Super League has also seen games played in the country, and the number of PSL games played at home is only set to increase.

“As things stand, there will be eight games in the next PSL played in Pakistan. We hope the number of foreign players coming to Pakistan will gradually increase and they will pass on their positive experiences to their team-mates.”

((With ICC Inputs))

