'Would love to play all seven Tests this summer': England's James Anderson addresses ECB's rotation policy

England fast bowler James Anderson addressed the board's rotation policy and said that he would be eager to play all the seven Tests in the summer. England are set to play two Tests against New Zealand and then will play five Tests against India.

Speaking in an interview on ESPNCricinfo, Anderson said that he wishes to participate in all the games and also wants to pair up with Stuart Broad in the matches. The bowler, though, admitted that the decision is up to the board, and would understand their reasons if they wish to give him a bit of a breather.

"I don't feel like I've played that many games," Anderson said. "Yes. I'd love to play all seven Tests this summer. There are five Tests against India after these two Tests against New Zealand, and then the Ashes after that. So we want to start this summer well. So hopefully, if we do pick our strongest team we [Anderson and Broad] would like to think that we're both in that. And we'd love to share the new ball together, yes.

"Stuart and I have sent a few texts to each other saying it'd be nice if we did get to play together. Obviously it's completely down to the coach and captain. But I think, from the team's point of view, we want to get some momentum going into a big summer," he added.

Anderson further said that he believes the ECB's rotation policy in the winter was understandable but also added that it could be a bit more relaxed this time around.

"The rotation in the winter was completely understandable with the amount of cricket we had and the amount of time in bubbles that we were spending. It's going to be slightly different this summer. If everything goes well, I think it will start to get relaxed. We won't be in the sort of bubble life that we've experienced in the last 12 months. So there might be not as much reason to rest people

"I know it's probably not that realistic [to play all seven Tests]. Especially with the depth we have in the bowling group, it makes sense to keep everyone fresh. So it's just a case of managing workloads. If I played the first Test and bowled 20 overs, then obviously I'd want to play in the second Test. But if it's a game where I bowled 50 overs, then you'd obviously review that. So yes, I'd love to play this first two. I know they're back to back, but there is a bit of a break after them.

Anderson further added that he expects that the players might be rotated more in the Test series against India as the matches are quite close together.

"The five Tests against India might be a different story with back-to-backs in quite quick succession. That might be where people get rotated a bit more," he said.

The five-match Test series against India will begin from August 4th.

