Home / Cricket / RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, Bangalore opt to bowl against Delhi at Brabourne Stadium
Live

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, Bangalore opt to bowl against Delhi at Brabourne Stadium

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 03:03 PM IST

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC Latest Match updates: After Mumbai Indians' memorable win over Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 opener, the spotlight is now on Smriti Mandhana, who will make her captaincy debut in the WPL 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium. 

Navi Mumbai: WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration, in Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai: WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration, in Navi Mumbai(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC Latest Match updates: After Mumbai Indians' memorable win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener, the spotlight is now on Smriti Mandhana, who will make her captaincy debut in the elite tournament as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium. The inaugural edition of the WPL kicked off with Mumbai Indians thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in Navi Mumbai. After a fruitful auction last month, RCB have assembled a star-studded squad for the WPL 2023. Besides the record-breaking signing of superstar Mandhana, RCB also acquired the services of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh for the inaugural edition of the WPL. RCB will meet Delhi Capitals in match No.2 of the Women's Premier League 2023 in Mumbai. Australia's World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is leading the Shafali Verma-starrer side in the action-packed season of the Women's Premier League. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana wins toss, RCB opt to bowl

    Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. Smriti Mandhana vs Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry vs Meg Lanning and Dane van Niekerk vs Marizanne Kapp - we are moments away from watching some of the biggest duels in women's cricket!

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana all set for captaincy debut

    It's the first doubleheader day in the Women's Premier League. While Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz will meet Gujarat Giants at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana, who was the first player to be auctioned at WPL 2023 auction, was roped in for a whopping sum of INR 3.4 crore by RCB. Mandhana is leading a side on a full-time basis for the first time in her T20 career. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Shefali Verma is eager to deliver the goods for DC at WPL 2023!

    "The preparations have been good, we have enjoyed a lot and at the same time we know we have to give our 100% in today's match. We have played with each other, so we know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and will look to exploit it. You've been consistent to get runs, I always want to prove myself. There are plenty of video analyses regarding every player's performance. We will have a look at the pitch and decide on the plans. We've a balanced team and I think our batting is really good," Shefali Verma said ahead of DC's match against RCB. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live updates: Mandhana opens up on comparison talks with Koh

    Superstar Smriti Mandhana is all set to make her captaincy debut at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. Sharing her views ahead of RCB's first match at WPL 2023, the Indian opener said that she is aiming to emulate Virat Kohli as the marquee player of the RCB franchise. "I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    DC vs RCB, WPL 2023 Live updates: Delhi Capitals have one of the best Indian lineups at WPL

    Signing the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav at the WPL auction, there is no denying that Delhi Capitals have some acquired the services of some of the biggest Indian talents for the elite tournament. Delhi Capitals also roped in U-19 World Cup-winning seamer Titas Sadhu, exciting talent Jasia Akhtar and wicketkeeper Aparna Mondal for WPL 2023. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    DC vs RCB Live score and updates: A quick look at star-studded squads as Delhi Capitals meet Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy

    Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.  

  • Mar 05, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to launch their title bid in the WPL 2023 with their high-profile campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Led by legendary Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals had signed Indian superstars Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav for WPL 2023 at the auction last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's premier league royal challengers bangalore delhi capitals shafali verma smriti mandhana + 3 more

'He'd often ask, 'Why have you dropped me?' Then he'd get angry and...': Arun

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 02:46 PM IST

More than fitness, to survive in the Indian team one needs a whole lot of luck. And it was something that a 35-year-old India star, even with 139 appearances across formats, lacked, often leaving his “angry” and “disappointed”, recalls former India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Bharat Arun; Indian team
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

RCB vs DC Live, WPL 2023: Time for Mandhana vs Shafali as Delhi meet Bangalore

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 03:02 PM IST

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC Latest Match updates: After Mumbai Indians' memorable win over Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 opener, the spotlight is now on Smriti Mandhana, who will make her captaincy debut in the WPL 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium. 

Live Navi Mumbai: WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration, in Navi Mumbai(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'I don't…': Mandhana's brilliant remark to shut down comparison talks with Kohli

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 02:11 PM IST

Superstar Smriti Mandhana will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL). Both Kohli and Mandhana have the same jersey number (18) for RCB and Team India.

Both Kohli and Mandhana have the same jersey number (18) for RCB and Team India.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Gavaskar's IND prediction for 4th Test; takes shock U-turn on 'ICC-Gabba' remark

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar took a shock U-turn on his ‘ICC-Gabba’ statement while making a bold prediction on the fourth Test match slated to held in Ahmedabad next week.

Sunil Gavaskar; India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rest of India thrash Madhya Pradesh to win Irani Cup

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Set an imposing target of 437, the hosts -- last season's Ranji Trophy champions -- were all out for 198 in their second innings on the fifth and final day at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

Rest of India thrash Madhya Pradesh to win Irani Cup
PTI | , Gwalior
Close Story

'Raina 4 IPL titles…': Gambhir's shocking remark against De Villiers upsets fans

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir expressed his reservations about admitting AB de Villiers as one of the best batters in the Indian Premier League.

Gautam Gambhir has definitely raised some eyebrows with his outrageous take on AB de Villiers' incredible career(BCCI-ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Manjrekar gives death stare to fan for 'Jadeja' shout in unmissable video

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 11:59 AM IST

One of the fans, who was present in Indore during the third Test match between India and Australia shouted "Jadeja...Jadeja". Manjrekar's reaction was recorded by the fan and later uploaded on Twitter and shortly after the Indore Test, it went viral.

Sanjaya Manjrekar reacts to fan's 'Jadeja... Jadeja' shout
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

After Indore track furore, 'instruction from India' on Ahmedabad pitch revealed

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Four days before the start of the final tie of the series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) reveals "instruction from Team India" on the Ahmedabad pitch.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, left ,captain Rohit Sharma, right and batting coach Vikram Rathour attend a practice session(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Big difference is there is no Rishabh Pant: AUS legend after IND's 9-wkt loss

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 11:44 AM IST

In Rishabh Pant's absence, the management has given KS Bharat the opportunity to fill in the big boots but the results have been far from desirable. Being picked over Ishan Kishan, Bharat has managed just 57 runs from five innings at an average of 14.25.

Rishabh Pant during a practice session(ANI/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Australia coach McDonald makes 'extreme' remark on ICC's rating for Indore pitch

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 09:55 AM IST

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald did not engage in making a comment on ICC's verdict but rather made an "extreme" remark on the pitches provided in the ongoing series.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 08:56 AM IST

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: UPW open their campaign against GG, on Sunday. Follow here when and where to watch, live streaming details of UPW vs GG cricket match.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UPW vs GG on TV and online(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Srikkanth's blistering 'KL Rahul' remark in brutal assessment of Indore pitch

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Former Team India chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth added to the avalanche of criticism directed at the Indore track as he did not just lash out at hosts, but also made a blistering 'KL Rahul' remark in his assessment of the pitch.

Kris Srikkanth; KL Rahul
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Log kehte hain 'tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho'. I just say...'': Akhtar

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Shoaib Akhtar spoke in detail about Virat Kohli and explained what makes him special, namedropping Sachin Tendulkar in his argument as well.

Shoaib Akhtar; Virat Kohli(File/ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: RCB face DC in the second T20 of WPL 2023, in Mumbai. Follow here when and where to watch and live streaming details of RCB vs DC cricket match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs DC on TV and online(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Carrying hangover...': Manjrekar explains Rohit Sharma and Co's 3rd Test defeat

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Former player Sanjay Manjrekar explained the reason behind India's defeat in the third Test match vs Australia in Indore.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates the team's win in the 3rd Test match against India, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out