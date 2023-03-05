RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, Bangalore opt to bowl against Delhi at Brabourne Stadium

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs DC Latest Match updates: After Mumbai Indians' memorable win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener, the spotlight is now on Smriti Mandhana, who will make her captaincy debut in the elite tournament as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium. The inaugural edition of the WPL kicked off with Mumbai Indians thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in Navi Mumbai. After a fruitful auction last month, RCB have assembled a star-studded squad for the WPL 2023. Besides the record-breaking signing of superstar Mandhana, RCB also acquired the services of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh for the inaugural edition of the WPL. RCB will meet Delhi Capitals in match No.2 of the Women's Premier League 2023 in Mumbai. Australia's World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is leading the Shafali Verma-starrer side in the action-packed season of the Women's Premier League.

