WPL auction: Uncapped Kashvee goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs2 crore

The 30-minute bus trip from the ground to the Chandigarh U-23 women’s team hotel in Mumbai on Saturday evening turned very much into a joyride. Preparing for Sunday’s game against Bihar, the players burst into cheering and celebrations as they followed the Women's Premiere T20 League (WPL) season 2 auction live on their phones. Kashvee Gautam was bought by Gujarat Giants for a mammoth INR 2 crore (Instagram)

The loudest cheer came when Chandigarh captain Kashvee Gautam was bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 2 crore, becoming the most expensive uncapped player in WPL auction. Her base price was INR 10 lakh.

The money shelled out by GG matched the biggest deal of the day – Australia all-rounder Anne Sutherland earlier went to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore. The 20-year-old joined the growing WPL crorepati club, became the first Chandigarh cricketer to bag a contract in the league. The all-rounder hogged the limelight as Royal Challengers Bangalore, initially, and then GG and UP Warriorz got into a bidding war that showcased the value franchises see in her talent. It should inspire promising Indian women cricketers going forward.

Expressing delight after following the proceedings while still on the team bus, barely a few kilometres from the auction venue, Kashvee said, “My heartbeat was going up when the bidding was on. I was watching the auction on phone with my Chandigarh teammates. I expected to be sold and the high bidding was a cherry on the cake. I credit all my cricket success to my coach Nagesh Gupta, who has been training me for the last couple of years. It would be great to have a legend like Mithali Raj as mentor and learn from the best.” Nagesh has also produced Amanjot Kaur, who is currently part of the India team.

Kashvee was called for the trials by Gujarat some months ago where Mithali Raj and coach Nooshin Al Khadeer were impressed by the player, who is a medium-pacer and hard-hitting middle-order batter. She had also turned out for trials with Mumbai Indians, champions of the inaugural edition earlier this year.

Considered among the few uncapped players who could fetch big money, the life-changing WPL auction comes after the youngster’s successful stints with Chandigarh, North Zone and India A.

In 2020, Kashvee made history by bagging all 10 wickets in an innings for Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh in the BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy. Later, she was part of the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge in 2020. “I had some missed chances in the past. Due to the pandemic, the U-19 World Cup to take place in 2021 was postponed and I missed the chance to play in the U-19 World Cup, which India eventually won. I went unsold in the last WPL auction, but got many chances like in the India U-23 team for the emerging Asia Cup, and recently in India A against England A.”

Kashvee also took a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, for North Zone against North East in the BCCI Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy at Lucknow. She also took a handful of wickets for India A against England A.

This year, Kashvee has taken 12 wickets and scored 112 runs for Chandigarh in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She was also part of the India team in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup played in Hong Kong.

Asked how she planned to spend the huge sum, she said: “Money is not on my mind at the moment. My parents can take a call on that. Right now, my focus is on playing for Chandigarh in the U-23 tournament. I hope to do well for Giants in the WPL and make a mark.”

GG finished last among the five teams in the first edition.