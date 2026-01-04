WPL: Chinelle Henry keen to pour on the power for Capitals

New Delhi: Hailing from the land of track-and-field legends with a history of cricketing greatness too, Jamaica’s Chinelle Henry used to wonder if she made a mistake by choosing cricket — a game that didn’t immediately choose her back. However, today, she carries the hopes of Delhi Capitals as it aims to win the Women’s Premier League after three final defeats in a row. Chinelle Henry finished with WPL 2025 with best strike rate (196.39), not just of the season, but across all three WPL editions. (DC)

Henry’s breakout WPL debut with UP Warriorz ensured she would be hot property at the players auction. Delhi Capitals secured her services for ₹1.3 crore, and from the outset the messaging from the franchise was refreshingly simple: don’t change.

“They told me they brought me here because they trust my power game and finishing ability,” the 30-year-old told HT. “With someone like Shafali (Verma) at the top and me in the lower order, it could be a special year. The message was clear — don’t change who you are as a player. That’s why I’m here.”

As DC gear up for the grind at their pre-season camp in Goa, Henry is focused on getting game-ready as quickly as possible. While the Capitals have retained a strong core, the challenge lies in integrating new additions like the Jamaican and finding the right balance in the playing XI.

Henry has the experience and also knows the winning way. She has played 57 WODIs and 67 WT20Is for the Windies and was also part of Barbados Royals’ 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League champion side.

A pace-bowling all-rounder is a valuable asset in T20 cricket. With Annabel Sutherland withdrawing from this season, the responsibility on Henry has grown. In a new franchise with unfinished business, that responsibility could easily morph into pressure.

Yet with elite pace-bowling all-rounders such as Sutherland and Ellyse Perry unavailable in the league this year, the landscape has also opened up for others to step forward.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure or a spotlight,” she said. “It’s about fitting into the team and doing what’s needed to win. Whether that’s bowling or batting, I’m happy to contribute.”

“Annabel is a great player and will be missed, but this is a good opportunity for myself and others to step up,” Henry said. “DC have made the final quite a few times, so hopefully this year we can do something special and go one step further to become WPL champions.”

In a league and format that values pace all-rounders like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Devine, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur, Henry also can seek guidance from within the DC set-up, most notably from Marizanne Kapp, a top allrounder in the game.

Henry’s impact last season was emphatic. She scored 163 runs and took six wickets. What stood out though was that she finished with the best strike rate (196.39), not just of the season, but across all three WPL editions. She struck the joint-fastest WPL fifty (18 balls) to equal Sophia Dunkley’s feat, a knock that came against her new franchise. A breathtaking display of six-hitting saw Henry dismantle bowling attacks in her 23-ball 62, which etched her name in the record books and underlined her value as one of the most dangerous finishers in the competition.

While she initially broke into the playing XI as a replacement for Alyssa Healy and her performances may have caught some by surprise, expectations are higher this season. Much of her power can be traced back to her foundation in track and field and football. However, Henry believes her preparation plays just as significant a role.

“When you know your game and your strengths, power-hitting being one of mine, it’s about leaning into that while still improving other areas,” she said.

“Technique, trust in your ability, and developing other skills are just as important. It’s about knowing when to execute those skills at different stages of the game.

“In T20s, I’m usually required to finish games, so that’s what I focus on in training. Bat speed, arm positioning and technique are crucial, especially with the quality of fast bowlers around. Once you’re out there, it’s about trusting your preparation and your instincts.”