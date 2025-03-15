Menu Explore
WPL Final: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians after winning toss

ANI |
Mar 15, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Mumbai [India], : Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

WPL Final: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians after winning toss
WPL Final: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians after winning toss

In the very first season, Mumbai clinched the title from Delhi at the same venue. This is Capitals' third final.

Explaining her decision, Lanning said that the conditions were expected to remain unchanged throughout the match and that chasing had worked well for her team throughout the tournament.

"Going to have a bowl tonight. Conditions are going to remain the same, and it's worked for us throughout the tournament. We've had some time off to refresh, and we're excited about tonight. It's an opportunity for us. We need to play well and hopefully, it's our best performance. One change for us," Lanning stated after the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also admitted that she would have preferred to bowl first but remained confident in her team's ability to perform under any conditions.

"Even we were looking to bowl. But I think anything is good for us. If we look at the stats of the last four games, the team batting first has won. Staying balanced and staying in the moment has worked for us. They've played really good cricket in this tournament. The last week has gone well for us. We have a lot of great memories from the first season. Today is a new day, a beautiful day, and we want to enjoy our cricket. Same team for us," Kaur said.

Mumbai Indians : Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals : Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check DC vs MI Live Score, live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check DC vs MI Live Score, live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
