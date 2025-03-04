WPL: Sutherland takes her own path to cricket stardom

Lucknow: Australia’s Annabel Sutherland is establishing herself as one of the game’s most promising all-rounders in women’s cricket. Currently donning the Delhi Capitals jersey in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Sutherland reflects on her experience with a team that has qualified for the play-offs three years on the trot. Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland celebrates during the ongoing WPL. (PTI)

“It’s very nice to play for a team like Delhi Capitals that have had some really good success over the last couple of years,” Sutherland told HT. “We’ve got so much experience throughout our squad. I love playing for Delhi and I’m learning a lot along the way.”

The past year has been significant for Sutherland’s development, with opportunities to bat higher in the order for Australia and be a vital cog in their successful multi-format Ashes campaign. She became the first woman to score a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and only the third Australian female to hit three Test tons, in just six Tests.

Sutherland made history as the first woman in Test cricket to score 150 or more in consecutive innings, achieving this feat with her 163 at the MCG following her monumental 210 at the WACA last year.

Test cricket is really where she comes into her own but she’s quite the force to reckon with even in white-ball cricket. In the third ODI against India in Perth, she scored her career-best score of 110 and was adjudged the player of the series for scoring 122 runs and picking up 6 wickets in three matches.

“It was nice to get an opportunity to bat at five for the one-days and T20s. And then capped off by a really cool test where we were able to finish 16-0 against England in the Ashes.”

Adapting to different formats and conditions remains one of cricket’s unique challenges but is one that Sutherland seems to embrace as one of the most talked-about all-rounders.

“It’s a cool challenge of the sport. Quite unique that you get to switch formats pretty quickly,” she notes, referencing the rapid transitions during the Ashes series.

With just the solitary group stage match remaining against Gujarat Giants, Sutherland would be hoping to come good in Lucknow or in the play-offs in Mumbai. The 23-year-old has been making valuable contributions on the field such as the incredible catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians batter Amelia Kerr in Bengaluru.

With the ball, she has picked up 8 wickets in 7 matches. However, as someone batting in the lower-middle order in a packed batting line-up, Sutherland is looking to make a bigger impact with the bat having scored 79 runs in 7 matches.

“I feel like I’m doing a job with the ball, probably not as many runs as I’d like so far, but I’m hitting the ball really well,” she explains. “It’s around the corner where I can hopefully get a big score and win a game with the bat.”

Sutherland’s rise has drawn inevitable comparisons to Australian cricket icon Ellyse Perry. At 34, Perry is going strong but many believe that, in a way, the baton of great all-rounders is being passed from Perry to Sutherland. However, rather than focusing on comparisons, Sutherland values the opportunity to learn from Perry first-hand.

“I don’t ever read too much into the comparison. That’s for other people to comment on,” she said. “I’ve looked up to Pez growing up playing cricket. She’s been an incredible role model in not only Australian cricket but sport worldwide for girls growing up.”

“The cool thing for me is that I’ve been able to play alongside her and spend time watching how she goes about her business. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve played with or against, which is no doubt why she’s as good as she is.”

Sutherland’s own approach to preparation is methodical and forward-thinking. “I put a hell of a lot of work in during pre-season to get myself ready, knowing how much cricket is on the calendar. There’s not a lot of windows to work on your game once the season gets going.”

The experience gained through franchise cricket across different conditions such as The Hundred in England to the WPL in India – provides invaluable preparation for international competitions, including the upcoming World Cup set to be held in India later this year.

“All those different experiences are really important to bank on. With the World Cup coming up, you sort of do have to cast your mind forward” Sutherland acknowledged.

As for two-time finalists Delhi Capitals’ prospects this season, Sutherland speaks of a collective confidence within the squad. “There’s a real sense of belief amongst the group. We know we’re absolutely good enough to beat the other teams, and our best cricket is going to be good enough on the day.”