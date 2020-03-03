e-paper
Wriddhiman Saha boost for Bengal in Ranji final

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:39 IST
Kolkata
India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday included in Bengal’s squad for their Ranji Trophy final starting on March 9. Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs. India’s number one wicket-keeper Saha has recovered from a surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during the historic Day/Night Eden Test against Bangladesh.

However, he was not included the playing XI in India’s recent 0-2 debacle in New Zealand.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches.

The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semi-final.

ALSO READ: 13-year wait ends as Bengal storm into first Ranji Trophy final since 2006-07

Bengal pace attack brilliantly complemented Anustup Majumdar’s unbeaten 149 to thrash a star-studded Karnataka by 174 runs inside four days and make their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years.

 

Bengal will face the winners of the other semi-final between Saurashtra and Gujarat in an away match.

