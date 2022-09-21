Home / Cricket / WTC 2023 Final to be played at The Oval, Lord's to host 2025 title clash, says ICC

WTC 2023 Final to be played at The Oval, Lord's to host 2025 title clash, says ICC

cricket
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 04:20 PM IST

The ICC has announced the venues that will host the finals after the current and the subsequent World Test Championship cycles.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the first WTC final.&nbsp;(AP)
New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the first WTC final. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Oval will play host to the 2023 World Test Championship final (WTC) while the iconic Lords will host the marquee event in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday. It means that the first three editions of the WTC finals would have been held at three different grounds in England, with Southampton's Ageas Bowl having hosted the inaugural WTC final in 2021 which New Zealand won.

"The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021. New Zealand emerged as the victors in the first edition of the World Test Championship. The Oval will host the final in June 2023, with the top two teams from the World Test Championship standings making the cut. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy," the ICC said in an official release.

ALSO READ | 'I feel for Rohit Sharma': Jadeja's blunt reaction to India's 1st T20 loss, 'Things went wrong throughout that innings'

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said he was pleased to confirm two iconic venues for the next two cycles.

"We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord's which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in an official statement released by ICC.

"Last year's final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support," he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
world test championship international cricket council
world test championship international cricket council

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out