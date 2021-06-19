Can't remember India had openers that played short balls better than these two: Nasser Hussain

After a long wait, the World Test Championship final began on Saturday between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first in overcast conditions in Southampton. It was expected that the Indian openers might struggle against the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson. But Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill held their own to give India a good start.

The duo scored 62 runs for the opening partnership and looked solid in the middle. However, both got out just before Lunch. Rohit (34) edged a delivery from Jamieson while Neil Wagner got the better of Gill (28).

India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 2

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain was impressed by the display from Rohit and Shubman as he said that he ‘can't remember India have had openers that have played the short balls better than these two.’

"I was just about to tweet that the Indian openers are giving a masterclass on how to bat in England conditions but they both got out. They played beautifully," Hussain said during the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

"Can't remember India have had openers that have played the short balls better than these two. So they can’t be bullied by the short-ball and technically very sound. With the England tour coming up after this, it was an important innings by Shubman Gill."

Hussain continued to laud Shubman for his performance in the WTC final.

“Balance and calm. You think he has been batting in England all his life. Openers gave a masterclass, they have obviously spoken to Virat as he made those changes in his two previous tours. India obviously have had a chat about getting to the ball before it swings.” He concluded.

India will now hope that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara can take advantage of the groundwork laid by the openers.