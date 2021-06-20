WTC Final: 'He was disappointed with himself' - VVS Laxman says Rishabh Pant needed to show 'patience and discipline'

A lot was expected from Rishabh Pant in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Pant had been in superb batting form for India over the past few months, emerging as the match-winner in the series in Australia, and in the home Test series against England.

But on Day 3 of the WTC final, Pant was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs after he nicked a short and wide delivery from Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson to Tom Latham at the slips.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final - LIVE!

It was an unnecessary shot from Pant, and he looked visibly miffed with himself after walking back to the stadium. Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that the youngster will learn from the mistake.

"We were aware of the challenge that Rishabh Pant is going to face. He is a naturally aggressive batsman. On this kind of surface, you have to mix caution with aggression. You have to know what are areas you can target the bowlers. You have to show patience and discipline," Laxman said.

"Unfortunately, on this surface, you cannot free your arms like the way you can do in sub-continent. But this is something you expect from Rishabh Pant," he added.

"This is something I am sure, he will learn. When he was walking back after getting out, he was disappointed with himself. He was talking to himself, showing through action, that he had to leave that delivery," Laxman noted.

"I think this was the ideal situation for Rishabh Pant to stamp his authority like the way he did in Australia. Because these are different conditions than the conditions in Australia. You have to respect the good ball, especially when you know the bowler is on top of you by swinging the ball and getting the lateral movement of the wicket," he signed off.