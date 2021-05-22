WTC Final: 'They have all bases covered,' Former batsman says Team India not 'over-dependent' on Virat Kohli

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton from June 18th. The last time India faced off against NZ in the longest format, Kohli's men had suffered a 2-0 series defeat.

Questions still surround Kohli's team if they can surpass the Kiwi challenge in the WTC final, especially with the conditions in England well suited for New Zealand pacers. But former India batsman Sridharan Sriram believes Kohli's Indian team are well-balanced and are not the underdogs going into the match.

Also read: 'He is the king of cricket': RCB allrounder reveals how many times he got Virat Kohli out in nets

“I think India is a very well-balanced side, they’ve got all bases covered. The quality of India’s bowling will also test the New Zealand batsmen. The Indian batsmen have a lot of experience now of playing overseas, so I do not think that New Zealand have an upper hand because of their bowling,” the former Indian batsman told The New Indian Express.

“From experience, I know that the surface in Southampton will help spinners. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will get good purchase,” Sriram added.

India, just a few months ago, had registered a historic comeback win in the Test series Down Under, in Kohli's absence. Ajinkya Rahane was leading the team with Kohli back home on paternal leave. Several key players in the India line-up were also missing due to injuries, but India still pulled off a memorable win with an inexperienced team.

Recalling the win in Australia, Sriram said that Team India are not over-dependent on Kohli.

“I don’t think they (India) are over-dependent on Kohli because they beat Australia without him Down Under. But obviously having Kohli is a big advantage given his calibre,” he said.

"What sets Kohli’s batting apart from the rest? His biggest attribute is the intensity he brings to every practice session. His desire to be the world’s best is unmatched," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON