WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer uses 'Lagaan' photo to respond to Vaughan tweet on India

The cat and mouse game between former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer continues on Twitter and the subject of today's banter is the WTC Final. Incessant rain has delayed the toss in the big battle between India and New Zealand with the entire first session's play getting washed out on Day 1.

Thing have started to look up now as a pitch and outfield inspection is in the offing. But the delay in play gave a chance to Vaughan to do that he often does on twitter. Poke some fun and stoke a bit of fire. "I see India have been saved by the weather …. #WorldTestChampionship," the former England captain wrote on Twitter.

The tweet as expected generated reactions from Indian cricket fans. But how could Vaughan have the last laugh, if Jaffer is around. The former Indian opener expectantly replied to Vaughan's tweet by posting a photo from the blockbuster Aamir Khan movie Lagaan and wrote, "Meanwhile rest of the teams watching the #WTCFinals #iykyk." This being an obvious reference to the fact that teh English cricketers and fans will be watching from the sidelines as they failed to qualify for the finals.

The two former cricketers have been trading blows on Twitter for a while now. Michael Vaughan's heavy criticism of the pitches used during the series between India and England, which India won 3-1, led to some bone tickling responses from Jaffer and the banter has continued since.

The heavy rain and overcast conditions do give an edge to New Zealand, as it would provide them with ideal conditions for their seam bowlers to take advantage of.

The toss also becomes extremely crucial due to the conditions in Southampton.